ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Thurston’s COVID death toll surpasses 400 as CDC maintains county’s ‘high risk’ status

By Martín Bilbao
The Olympian
The Olympian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sWc5r_0gXv5QYL00

COVID-19 disease activity remained high in Thurston County over the past week as the county’s pandemic death toll surpassed 400.

Public Health and Social Services added two deaths and 779 cases the week of June 27 to July 2. However, an additional 12 deaths were confirmed on Monday and Tuesday.

From June 27 to July 6, five women died: one in her 20s, one in her 50s and three in their 90s. Nine men also died: one in his 30s, one in his 60s, four in their 70s, two in their 80s and one in his 90s.

In all, PHSS has confirmed 52,955 cases and 409 deaths since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. However, case counts are likely undercounted due to the prevalence of at-home tests that are often not officially recorded.

The state Department of Health continues to describe disease activity in Thurston County as “high” — the most severe rating. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also described Thurston County’s Community Level as “high” as of June 30. Two weeks ago, the CDC labeled the county as “medium.”

The county’s case rate per 100,000 people reached 256 from June 21-27, according to the state. This is down from a recent peak of 300 from May 15-21. Still, the county’s case rate remains well above 100, the state’s threshold for “high” activity.

Many other counties across the region also are at high risk for COVID-19 infection, according to the CDC. This includes 15 Washington counties and 24 Oregon counties.

With a “high” rating, the CDC recommends people wear masks in indoor public settings and on public transportation. Those at higher risk for severe illness also should consider additional precautions.

The CDC determines community levels by weighing new hospital admission and inpatient bed data after considering cases per 100,000 in the past seven days.

Hospitalizations

There were about 10.8 hospital admissions per 100,000 Thurston County residents over a seven-day period ending on Monday, according to data from the CDC.

Around 9.8% of staffed in-patient beds were being used by patients with confirmed COVID-19 over the same period, the data shows.

As of Friday, state DOH data indicates about 89.7% of Intensive Care Unit beds over a seven-day period were occupied in the West region, which includes Thurston County and some of its neighbors.

The data show 15.1% of ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients in the region. Hospitals in the region were 91.4% full over the seven-day period, while COVID-19 patients accounted for 12%.

PHSS recorded 15 hospitalizations in Thurston County from June 30 to July 6. Throughout the pandemic, county data show 2,512 COVID patients have been hospitalized at some point in their illness.

About 75% of county residents who were hospitalized had a known underlying condition, according to a July 5 weekly report. However, it’s possible some had an unknown underlying condition.

Among the people died before July 3, the report says 100% had a known underlying condition.

Outbreaks

PHSS was investigating 36 ongoing outbreaks at congregate care settings as of Wednesday. In all, there have been 239 such outbreaks – 10 more than the previous week.

The July 5 weekly report indicates there were 35 active outbreaks as of Sunday. They included nine adult family homes, 11 assisted living facilities, three congregate housing settings, one correctional facility, one enhanced services setting and 10 nursing facilities.

At school settings, PHSS confirmed three closures involving 17 cases the week of June 20-26. North Thurston Public Schools had two closures with 13 total cases and Olympia School District had one closure with 4 cases.

Vaccines and testing

About 66.4% of all Thurston County residents had completed their primary series of vaccinations as of Monday. Meanwhile, about 73.1% had a least initiated their primary series, state data shows.

The state also reports 57.8% of county residents 5 and older have received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday. Across the state, about 57.5% of that population had gotten a booster by the same day.

Thurston County PHSS continues to offer free vaccination events, including for booster shots, every week. Upcoming events are listed on their coronavirus vaccine information website .

Eligible residents also can find appointments at pharmacies and other local providers by visiting the state’s Vaccine Locator website .

Those who have difficulty scheduling appointments online can call the Department of Health vaccine hotline at 888-856-5816 or the Thurston County Public Health and Social Services line at 360-867-2610. Information for Spanish speakers is available at these numbers as well.

Anyone who tests at home can report their results to Washington’s COVID-19 hotline at 800-525-0127. Thurston County residents also can call PHSS at 360-867-2610.

People can get PCR tests at pharmacies such as Rite Aid and Walgreens. Over-the-counter COVID-19 antigen tests are also available at pharmacies and on-order for Washington residents from Say Yes! COVID Test and federal government .

In the region

Pierce County has confirmed 206,360 total COVID-19 cases with 1,389 deaths as of Tuesday. Pierce County has a population of about 927,000. The CDC indicates Pierce County has a high COVID-19 community level.

Lewis County has had a total of 18,866 confirmed cases with 260 deaths as of Tuesday, state data shows. Lewis County has a population of almost 83,000. The CDC indicates Lewis County has a high COVID-19 community level.

Grays Harbor County has seen a total of 18,189 cases with 206 deaths as of Tuesday, according to state data. Grays Harbor County has a population of about 75,000. The CDC indicates Grays Harbor County has a high COVID-19 community level.

Mason County has reported 12,572 confirmed cases with 144 deaths as of Tuesday. Mason County has a population of about 69,000. The CDC indicates Mason County has a medium COVID-19 community level.

In the nation, state and world

The state of Washington has confirmed over 1.67 million COVID-19 cases and at least 13,193 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to Tuesday.

In the U.S., about 88.2 million COVID-19 cases had been reported as of Wednesday with 1.02 million deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data . The U.S. population is about 330 million.

Globally, more than 552.8 million people had contracted the virus and over 6.3 million people had died of COVID-19 as of Thursday, the data show.

Comments / 6

Related
seattlemedium.com

6 Washington Counties Should Wear Masks

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that six counties have their COVID-19 community levels rated as “high.” This also means that people in these six Washington state counties should begin wearing masks indoors, in public, and on public transportation again. Information about COVID has been...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

2 WA nursing assistants disciplined for disappearing with adults in their care

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Two Washington nursing assistants have been charged with unprofessional conduct, accused of taking four vulnerable adults from their Pierce County residence and driving away with them. The Washington Nursing Assistant Program charged nursing assistants T. L. Nicole Emanuel and Jessica M. Newkirk in May for unprofessional...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

King County officials consider legislation that would declare fentanyl a public health crisis

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County leaders are working to address the fentanyl crisis as the county is on track to set yet another record for fentanyl-related deaths. With an increase in deaths, officials are now considering legislation that would declare fentanyl a public health crisis as there has been a 43% increase in fentanyl-related deaths compared to this time last year.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Olympian

Letters to the editor for July 10

As I write this, countless loud explosions can be heard nearby, and I have to wonder:. Why do we have a ban on fireworks when there is no enforcement of it?. Why do we have to listen to M80s going off every night between Friday and Monday?. How many pets...
OLYMPIA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thurston County, WA
Vaccines
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Thurston County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Health
Thurston County, WA
Health
County
Thurston County, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Vaccines
State
Oregon State
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Social Services#Phss#Community Level
The Olympian

What’s Happening in South Sound this week

Music in the Park: The Olympia Downtown Alliance’s outdoor concert series moves back to Sylvester Park, 615 Washington St SE, Olympia, for this week’s concert by Seattle singer-songwriter Ian McFeron. The event will run weekly every Sunday through July 31. Admission is free. For more information, contact 360-357-8948 or visit the ODA’s website.
KXRO.com

Grays Harbor Drug Task Force named “Agency of the Year”

L-R, Front row: Mendi Stump (support specialist), Second row: John Martin (WSIN), Hoquiam PD Chief Joe Strong, GHSO Sheriff Rick Scott, Third row: Aberdeen PD Chief Dale Green, GHSO Chief of Investigations Darrin Wallace, back row: Aberdeen Police Department Deputy Chief Jay Staten, GHSO Chief Criminal Deputy Kevin Schrader, Grays Harbor Sr. Deputy Prosecutor Scott Gripp.
ABERDEEN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Assisted Living Facilities
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KOIN 6 News

Oregon’s human composting law now in effect. Here’s what could come next

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An Oregon law allowing a body to be turned into compost after a person dies went into effect on July 1. Oregon became the third state to legalize the practice of natural organic reduction, also known as human composting, when Gov. Kate Brown signed House Bill 2574 in June 2021. The change not only adds a new after-death option in the state, it also presents a new business opportunity.
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Tsunami Caused By Huge Earthquake Could Strike Seattle In Minutes: Study

Washington state officials have data showing a horrifying possibility if an earthquake strikes the Puget Sound region. Researchers found that if a tsunami is triggered by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake along the Seattle Fault Zone, disastrous waves would reach the shoreline within minutes. The study says the waters would reach the east side of Bainbridge Island, Elliott Bay, and Alki Point in under three minutes.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

2 people rescued in Puget Sound by ferry crews

VASHON ISLAND, Wash. - Crew members from two Washington State ferries rescued two people in the water near Vashon Island Monday night. According to Washington State Ferries (WSF), crews aboard the Kittitas and Cathlamet ferries worked together to recover a canoe, paddleboard and two people on the night of the 4th of July.
VASHON, WA
kpq.com

Missing Kayaker Named as Rescue Efforts Turn to Recovery

Efforts continue in the search for a kayaker who went missing on the Little Wenatchee River late last month. Chelan County Emergency Management Sergeant Jason Reinfeld says 41-year-old William Henniger of Des Moines, Washington was last seen going over a waterfall in heavy rapids June 25th. Henniger reportedly got into the river with another kayaker just downriver of a bridge that leads to Rainy Pass. The other kayaker was able to get out of the river before Henniger disappeared.
WENATCHEE, WA
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
1K+
Followers
155
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy