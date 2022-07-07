ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Chef Life - Official Overview Trailer

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the newest trailer for Chef Life: A...

www.ign.com

Collider

'RoboCop: Rogue City' Gameplay Trailer Showcases a Crime-Riddled Detroit

The first gameplay trailer from the upcoming first-person shooter RoboCop video game, titled RoboCop: Rogue City, has just been revealed, placing us in a crime-riddled Detroit and behind the visor of Alex Murphy. The trailer also confirmed that the game is set to release in June 2023. Revealed at Nacon...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dr. Stone Season 3 Trailer Released

Dr. Stone is working towards a new release in the wake of season two. It won't be much longer before season three rears its head, and fans of the hit series have been eager to get a first look at the comeback. So of course, fans will be happy to hear that season three has just released its first trailer.
COMICS
NME

‘Terminator’ open-world survival game announced by Nacon

Nacon has announced that it’s developing an official Terminator survival game, and a brief first-look has been included with the reveal. Developed by Nacon Studio Milan, this will be the first survival game set in the Terminator movie universe, and it’ll include “an original story that builds on the events of the official films.”
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

The Dark Pictures Anthology The Devil In Me Announced with Cinematic Trailer

Get horrified again with the next Supermassive horror cinematic game in The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me. Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games have revealed the next chapter of the Dark Pictures Anthology – Welcome to the Murder Hotel, The Devil In Me. Watch the Cinematic Announce Trailer below: Coming out in Winter 2023, […] The post The Dark Pictures Anthology The Devil In Me Announced with Cinematic Trailer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Nacom Connect 2022
IGN

Redfall Co-Creative Director Talks Mixing Story With Co-op, Player Choice, and More

Arkane’s games offer a special kind of tactical agency, and with Redfall, Arkane Austin’s Studio Director and Redfall Co-Creative Director Harvey Smith says that'll remain true. "Solo is very much a classic Arkane experience," he promised – but so is its four-player co-op multiplayer mode, which is faster paced and offers a different kind of challenge as the dangers escalate.
VIDEO GAMES
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Scorpion “Phantom”

Nike has cultivated the Air Max line-up for the last 35 years, developing many a new model throughout the technology’s life. And for 2022, the brand is ushering in the Air Max Scorpion, a lifestyle proposition that could be making its debut later this September. Revealed first in women’s...
APPAREL
IGN

xScreen for Xbox Series S Review

It’s been nearly two years since the PS5 and Xbox Series launched in November 2020, and since then we’ve seen a steady trickle of accessories for these consoles. One of the more interesting products to grace the market is the UPspec Gaming xScreen – a portable folding screen that attaches directly to your Xbox Series S.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Gaismagorm - Weakness, Tips, Armor

The monster Gaismagorm is a new Elder Dragon introduced in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. This page covers Gaismagorm's weaknesses, tips to beat it, item drops, armor, and more. See the Sunbreak Monster List page for a list of all large monsters in MH Rise: Sunbreak. Looking for particular information? Click...
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

Galaxy Watch 5 release date – when is it coming?

With Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 releasing last year, the company delivered the first smartwatch to utilize the Wear OS 3 operating platform. Now, rumors are starting to pop up about a Galaxy Watch 5 release date. Samsung has held a pretty steady release schedule traditionally for its Galaxy Watches...
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Citadel Buddy Recon Locations (Sub-Camps)

A new feature of MH Rise: Sunbreak is the Buddy Recon ability that allows you to fast travel during a quest. On this page, you'll find detailed information on where to find the Buddy Recon points in the Citadel, and how Buddy Recon works. How to Use Buddy Recon Points.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Moonhaven review: A promising sci-fi mystery

Moonhaven begins, like so many mysteries before it, with a murder. The violent act in question effectively kick-starts the series’ story, but Moonhaven doesn’t waste much time drawing out the mysteries of its opening killing. In fact, in the second scene of the Moonhaven pilot, not only has the victim’s identity been discovered by the proper authorities, but so has her killer’s. The series resolves many of the questions surrounding its inciting incident at a surprisingly brisk pace that its otherwise exposition-heavy pilot episode fails to maintain.
TV SERIES
Engadget

Hitman 3's free Ambrose Island DLC arrives on July 26th

Ambrose Island, Hitman 3’s first new level since release, will arrive on July 26th. IO Interactive detailed the DLC on Friday when it published the game’s . The studio promised to share more information about the new locale closer to release but on Friday IO said Ambrose Island would introduce new challenges for players to complete. Fans can also look forward to new rewards to unlock and targets to assassinate.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sunbreak Armor - Master Rank

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak introduces a whole new level of equipment: Master Rank Armor. This guide page has images of every Master Rank Armor set in MH Rise: Sunbreak along with their unlock requirements and armor skills. These armor sets are only available if you have the Sunbreak Expansion. Sunbreak...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

A Halo Infinite prequel is out next month as an all-new tie-in novel

Halo: The Rubicon Protocol, a tie-in novel that details the events that precede the story campaign in Halo Infinite (opens in new tab), is out next month. While some details of what happened before Halo Infinite kicked off can be gleaned from the game's various audio logs, Halo: The Rubicon Protocol - written by Kelly Gay and set to release on August 9, 2022 - further explores "some of the events in those six months before the Master Chief was reawakened, and the game’s campaign begins".
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Relic Record Locations in Sunbreak

There are plenty of hidden details across the maps in MH Rise: Sunbreak. One of these is the hidden Relic Records that were also present in the base game. On this page, you'll find everything you need to know about where to find the Relic Records across the Jungle and Citadel.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

New PlayStation 5 Update Introduces Long-Awaited Feature

A brand-new system software update has been launched for the PlayStation 5, and it comes with a major new feature that will come as a welcome surprise for the more competitive gamers out there. The new PS5 patch, which is available to download and install right now, introduces the ability...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Wiki Guide

You can view the map in Animal Crossing: New Horizons by looking at the lower-right-hand corner of the screen. However, a full-sized map can be accessed by selecting NookPhone and clicking on the Map app. At the beginning of ACNH, you will get an option to choose your own map design.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Prized Mushrooms

Prized Mushrooms are a new account item in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. The points obtained from these can be used to pay for Dango or swapped for items at the Argosy. Prized Mushrooms can only be found in a Mushroom Colony at Master Rank. Prized Mushrooms: "A general term for...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Golden Wildfire Chapter 13 - Darkness Attacks

Book of Seiros V: Inside the Infirmary, on top of the final bed. Claude: Agree it can't be a coincidence. Hilda: Agree it's a problem. Lorenz: Admit you're curious. Marianne: He was showing that he cares. Bernadetta: Sympathize with her. Petra: Definitely better. Balthus: Offer to help him out. Constance:...
VIDEO GAMES

