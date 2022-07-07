ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Rutherford Co. man charged with first-degree murder in Panther Creek shooting

By Nancy DeGennaro, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
 3 days ago

A Rutherford County resident was charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting Wednesday on Panther Creek Road, confirmed Rutherford County Sheriff Department Capt. Todd Sparks.

Jeffery Hayden Burris, 54, of Panther Creek Road was charged in the shooting death of neighbor Clarence Rowden III, 58, Sparks said. The shooting occurred outside the victim’s home.

“The victim’s wife called 911 after Burris fired multiple rounds with a handgun, striking and killing Rowden,” Sparks said.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services paramedics responded to the residence. But Rowden was pronounced dead at the scene.

Burris remained at the scene after the incident and was detained immediately by law enforcement. Burris was later interviewed and charged.

“Our investigation has determined that Burris is believed to be the only suspect involved in this shooting,” Sparks said.

An investigation continues to determine a motive.

Burris is being held on a $600,000 bond with an initial court date being set Sept. 14.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Rutherford Co. man charged with first-degree murder in Panther Creek shooting

