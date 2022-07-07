ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transylvania County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Transylvania by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-07 12:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Transylvania A...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 15:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-10 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Jackson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Nuisance to minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western North Carolina, including the following counties, Jackson, Macon and Swain. * WHEN...Until 730 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Rapid rises in small headwater streams will result in dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. Expect small driveway culverts to become overwhelmed and possibly compromised by high drainage flow due to excessive runoff. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 126 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen over the past 1-2 hours. Nuisance to Minor flooding is imminent portions of northeast Macon, west central Jackson and southeast Swain County. Areas of greatest concern are along Burningtown Creek near Burningtown and Iotla in Macon County, Alarka Creek in Swain County, and Barkers, Savannah, and Cullowhee creeks in Jackson County. Residents along these streams and associated smaller drainages should be prepared to seek higher ground due to rapid rises and scattered bankfull exceedances. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches is possible over the area. This additional rain will increase excessive runoff and may exacerbate ongoing flooding or cause new areas of flooding to develop. If this rainfall materializes, a portion or all of the Advisory area may be upgraded to a Flash Flood Warning. Please stay weather aware. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Franklin, Cullowhee, Webster, Dillsboro, Fontana Lake, Cowee, Alarka, Savannah, Burningtown, Cullasaja, Ellijay, Luada, Almond and Tuckasegee. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greenville, Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 21:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Greenville; Pickens The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Greenville County in Upstate South Carolina Northeastern Pickens County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 900 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Downtown Greenville, or near Furman University, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Greenville, Berea, Welcome, Travelers Rest, Paris Mountain State Park, Cherrydale Point, Furman University, and Dacusville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Macon, Swain by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 18:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-11 21:07:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Macon; Swain FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Nuisance to minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western North Carolina, including the following counties, Jackson, Macon and Swain. * WHEN...Until 730 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Rapid rises in small headwater streams will result in dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. Expect small driveway culverts to become overwhelmed and possibly compromised by high drainage flow due to excessive runoff. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 126 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen over the past 1-2 hours. Nuisance to Minor flooding is imminent portions of northeast Macon, west central Jackson and southeast Swain County. Areas of greatest concern are along Burningtown Creek near Burningtown and Iotla in Macon County, Alarka Creek in Swain County, and Barkers, Savannah, and Cullowhee creeks in Jackson County. Residents along these streams and associated smaller drainages should be prepared to seek higher ground due to rapid rises and scattered bankfull exceedances. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches is possible over the area. This additional rain will increase excessive runoff and may exacerbate ongoing flooding or cause new areas of flooding to develop. If this rainfall materializes, a portion or all of the Advisory area may be upgraded to a Flash Flood Warning. Please stay weather aware. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Franklin, Cullowhee, Webster, Dillsboro, Fontana Lake, Cowee, Alarka, Savannah, Burningtown, Cullasaja, Ellijay, Luada, Almond and Tuckasegee. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MACON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fannin, Towns, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Fannin; Towns; Union Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Towns, Union and northeastern Fannin Counties through 845 PM EDT At 816 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Blue Ridge to near Jones Creek to Blairsville, and moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Blue Ridge, Blairsville, Young Harris, Morganton, Hemp, Blue Mountain Shelter, Brasstown Bald, Hurst, Loving, Jones Creek, Owltown, Mineral Bluff, Vogel State Park and Track Rock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FANNIN COUNTY, GA
Transylvania County, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Laurens, Spartanburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 15:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Laurens; Spartanburg; Union The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Laurens County in Upstate South Carolina Southeastern Spartanburg County in Upstate South Carolina West central Union County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 358 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northeast of Laurens, or 10 miles southeast of Woodruff, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cross Keys, Sedalia, Enoree, Cross Anchor, Ora and Clinton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

