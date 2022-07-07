Special Weather Statement issued for Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 15:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-10 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Jackson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Nuisance to minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western North Carolina, including the following counties, Jackson, Macon and Swain. * WHEN...Until 730 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Rapid rises in small headwater streams will result in dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. Expect small driveway culverts to become overwhelmed and possibly compromised by high drainage flow due to excessive runoff. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 126 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen over the past 1-2 hours. Nuisance to Minor flooding is imminent portions of northeast Macon, west central Jackson and southeast Swain County. Areas of greatest concern are along Burningtown Creek near Burningtown and Iotla in Macon County, Alarka Creek in Swain County, and Barkers, Savannah, and Cullowhee creeks in Jackson County. Residents along these streams and associated smaller drainages should be prepared to seek higher ground due to rapid rises and scattered bankfull exceedances. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches is possible over the area. This additional rain will increase excessive runoff and may exacerbate ongoing flooding or cause new areas of flooding to develop. If this rainfall materializes, a portion or all of the Advisory area may be upgraded to a Flash Flood Warning. Please stay weather aware. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Franklin, Cullowhee, Webster, Dillsboro, Fontana Lake, Cowee, Alarka, Savannah, Burningtown, Cullasaja, Ellijay, Luada, Almond and Tuckasegee. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO