James Caan of ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Elf’ dies at 82

By Christine Samra, Pedro Rivera
KTLA
 3 days ago

Actor James Caan, famous for his role as the short-tempered Sonny Corleone in “The Godfather” franchise, has died. He was 82 years old.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” read a statement posted to the late-actor’s Twitter account . “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Over Caan’s decades-long career, he’s been nominated for four Golden Globes, an Emmy and an Oscar. He received the Oscar nomination for his role as Corleone in 1972’s “The Godfather.”

The New York City native has various films on his resume. One of his earliest successes was starring alongside John Wayne and Robert Mitchum in the western “El Dorado” in 1966. In 1971 he portrayed former Chicago Bears star Brian Piccolo in television movie “Brian’s Song” in 1971.

Other major movies Caan starred in are “Misery,” “Elf,” and “Dick Tracy.”

He was married and divorced four times. His most recent was to Linda Stokes, which was from 1995-2009.

The late-actor leaves behind five children. Among them is actor Scott Caan.

