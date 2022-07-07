ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Murphy: No More State Sales Tax for New Jersey Medicinal Cannabis Patients

Cover picture for the articleAs of Saturday, July 1 New Jersey residents enrolled in the state’s Medicinal Cannabis Program will not pay state sales tax on cannabis and cannabis products purchased at a permitted medicinal dispensary....

Rose Pico
3d ago

do we still pay the city tax? They have state sales tax as well as each city charges the dispensary for being there. I pay 2% city tax on each purchase. Will that stay the same? I bet it will go up to 4% to make up for no more state tax. hahaha

