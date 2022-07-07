ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Brittney Griner’s guilty plea in Russia draws reaction from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken

By Tim Capurso
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WNBA star Brittney Griner’s trial in Russia received a huge update when the Phoenix Mercury’s seven-time All-Star pled guilty to drug charges in a Moscow court on Thursday. Griner told the judge that there was no intent and that “she didn’t want to break the law.” United States Secretary of State...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 537

Michael H
3d ago

Blinken said she was "wrongfully detained." She got caught smuggling drugs and pled guilty. Case closed. It amazes me that she even considered asking help from the country she recently bad-mouthed and left. Let her serve her time in a Russian prison.

Reply(32)
448
Isthisstillamerica???‍
3d ago

Let me see now……refused to be present when the “National Anthem” was being played, demanded that the “National Anthem” not be played or the US Flag be presented at games, leave her/him in Russia, bring home someone who’s worthy and appreciative of our country!

Reply(26)
339
David Patton
3d ago

Mr. Griner is not unlawfully detained. He was arrested for smuggling drugs in a foreign country. Ten years, buddy...😆 🤣 😂 😹

Reply(64)
371
Related
The Independent

What is hashish oil and how did it land Brittney Griner in a Russian courtroom?

WNBA star Brittney Griner was on her way to Russia to play basketball when customs officials allegedly discovered contraband in her bag. According to the Russians, Mr Griner allegedly packed hashish oil in her bag, likely in the form of a vape. It was that discovery that led to her now five month detention in Russia. On Friday, Ms Griner appeared in Russian court for the first time and faced charges of smuggling less than a gram of hash oil inside of her luggage. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. What is hash oil?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Vladimir Putin Spokesman Makes Feelings On Brittney Griner Very Clear

Vladimir Putin’s top spokesman disputed the U.S. State Department's claim that Brittney Griner is being held as a Russian hostage. Dmitry Peskov told NBC News’ Keir Simmons that he "strongly disagrees" with the hostage classification. “She violated Russian law, and now she’s being prosecuted,” Peskov said. “It’s not...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Brittney Griner
Daily Mail

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Guilty Plea#State#The Phoenix Mercury#Sports Illustrated#Americans#The White House
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Be the effing President': Democrat anger at Biden reaches boiling point as strategists say the White House is 'one step behind', being hurt by 'fiery' speeches from MAGA Republicans and the President needs to step up

Democratic frustration with Joe Biden is boiling over as the midterms approach with many wanting to see a more aggressive, fighter of a president as the clock ticks down to November's election. A litany of complaints has surfaced in the past few weeks about Biden's administration, mainly that it has...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Sports
Newsweek

Trump Arrives for Alaska Rally Under Pressure

Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Alaska on Saturday to support his endorsed candidates in the state as he continues facing legal pressure from the House select committee investigating last year's Capitol riot, and a separate investigation in Georgia about his alleged interference in regards to the results of the 2020 election.
ALASKA STATE
International Business Times

Russia Threatens To Take Back Alaska From US Over War Sanctions

A top Kremlin official has warned the United States against seizing or freezing Russian assets abroad amid the war, adding that it should remember that Russia could reclaim the state of Alaska. “Let America always remember, there is a part of [Russian] territory: Alaska,” Russia’s lower house speaker Vyacheslaw Volodin...
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

China demands end to US-Taiwan military 'collusion'

BEIJING (AP) — China has demanded the U.S. cease military “collusion” with Taiwan during a virtual meeting between the joint chiefs of staff from the two countries whose relationship has grown increasingly fractious. Gen. Li Zuocheng told Gen. Mark Milley on Thursday that China had “no room for compromise” on issues affecting its “core interests,” which include self-governing Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary. “China demands the U.S. ... cease reversing history, cease U.S.-Taiwan military collusion and avoid impacting China-U.S. ties and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” Li said. The Chinese military would “resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said. “If anyone creates a wanton provocation, they will be met with the firm counterattack from the Chinese people.”
MILITARY
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
178K+
Followers
100K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy