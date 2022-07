An insect infestation that was first reported in 2020 will continue to cause damage to a variety of trees throughout the Tongass this summer. Last summer’s unusually warm weather fueled an explosion in the western blackheaded budworm, leaving masses of browning trees in many areas of Southeast. The worm, which is the larval stage of the budworm moth, is known to feed on the new growth of trees, leaving them with a brownish-red appearance.

