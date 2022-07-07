ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Grand Tour European Special: Everything We Know About The Next Episode

By Alex Harrington
Grand Tour Nation
Grand Tour Nation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Grand Tour recently returned from a two week stint of filming in Europe. From Poland to Slovenia, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May drove 2,000km in order to bring us what is looking to be one of the best episodes so far. With the filming now coming...

