No charges will be filed in Mason County teen’s accidental shooting death

By Bailey Brautigan
 3 days ago
Ayden Henry (Photo Courtesy: Ayden’s sister Sierra Henry)

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—No charges will be filed in the case of a teen killed in an accidental shooting in Mason County.

The Mason County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says that after careful review of the facts, they are declining to file charges or pursue prosecution in the case.

Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said that 16-year-old Ayden Henry was accidentally shot at his home by a friend on Sunday, June 26 and that Henry died while being flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

13 News spoke to Ayden’s sister the day after her brother’s death, and she described him as “the sweetest kid.”

