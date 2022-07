Campaigners have warned a new coalmine for steel production would be a “monumental mistake” ahead of a decision on the project due shortly. A target date of July 7 has been set to decide whether or not to grant planning permission for the coking coal mine near Whitehaven in Cumbria, following a planning inquiry in 2021, and officials said the decision would be made soon.

