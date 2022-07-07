ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

‘Yellowstone’: Kevin Costner Reveals The Driving Force Behind John Dutton’s ‘Violence’

By Jon D. B.
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
“He’s dealing with really modern problems,” Kevin Costner offers of his Yellowstone patriarch as Season 5 films in Montana.

Watch Costner bring John Dutton to life, and one thing becomes immediately clear: This man is under a lot of pressure. So is the Western icon himself.

“I’m as pressed as I’ve ever been in my life in terms of the responsibilities and the amount of decisions I’m having to make every day,” Costner says. “Between doing what I’m doing every day for Yellowstone and my own [projects], there’s a lot of people standing behind me waiting for me to make decisions.”

As he speaks to Variety while filming Season 5 in Montana, that word continues to flare up. Pressure is mounting on Costner to continue to deliver as the show’s driving force. And he brings every bit of that to his grizzled Dutton.

‘Pressure’ Is What Turns Kevin Costner Into John Dutton, It’s Also What Shapes His ‘Yellowstone’ Patriarch Into a ‘Violent’ Man

“It’s been set up in a sense that there’s so much pressure on what’s coming for his land that he’s going to have to do something,” Costner continues of his stalwart patriarch. Running a ranch the size of Rhode Island has to be stressful enough in itself. But add on layers of family legacy, American tragedy, and ruthless capitalism, and he’s got a recipe for the kind of pressure that leads to violence.

“We’re going to see what he did and does to stay ahead of it, and I think that’s what John Dutton has to do,” Costner says.

“But the pressures about the land have been, always for this family, [that they’ve] got to hold on to it with a level of violence.”

Yellowstone leans into the dramatic with said violence. It’s a television show, after all. The most-watched of all, in fact. And nothing makes for a good serialized storytelling like compelling drama. But that’s not what keeps pulling Kevin Costner back into the story. It’s the truth – and history – reflected in that drama.

“The walls pressing on [John] are environmentalists, the Native American issues, politicians, the public outcry for more land. So, he’s dealing with really modern problems,” he adds.

As for where this may lead the patriarch, Costner maintains that he doesn’t “know anything” of what’s happening beyond Season 5.

“I don’t know where it’s going. [But I] think people feel they hit a formula and they want to keep it up. I know they want to make a decent story of it. People are capitalizing on it and hopefully they’re doing it in an elegant, intelligent way.”

Kevin Costner returns as John Dutton for Yellowstone Season 5 this November 13, exclusively on Paramount Network.

Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Reveals Four New Characters Joining in Season 5

Yellowstone fans: Paramount Network just announced four brand new characters & cast members for Season 5, and they sound promising!.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Brings ‘1883’s Faith Hill to Tears as He Reveals John Dutton’s Untold Backstory

Placing her hand on her chest, Faith Hill was moved to tears as Kevin Costner revealed the Yellowstone history we haven't seen.
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal

When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath.
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli Declares America Is ‘Not the Greatest Country in the World,’ Social Media Sounds Off

The Supreme Court of the United States recently ruled on the important yet divisive issue of abortion.
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Dan Blocker Was an Absolute Hoss From the Day He Was Born

For anyone who has seen Bonanza, then you know that Dan Blocker, who played Eric "Hoss" Cartwright, was a big man.
Whiskey Riff

Kevin Costner Recalls His Father Telling Him Yellowstone Was A “Naughty” Show: “You’ll Lose Your Audience, Fella”

Believe it or not, Papa Costner apparently wasn't a fan of the show in the beginning.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson Posts Hunting Pic With His Long-Lost Daughter

We've seen a lot of photos from Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson over the years but this one is interesting with his daughter.
CELEBRITIES
