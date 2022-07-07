ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Extra Charged in Connection to 2021 Death of LA Model

By Shelby Scott
 3 days ago
NCIS: Los Angeles remains one of the most popular crime dramas on television. The spinoff series was joined earlier this year by another new NCIS installment, NCIS: Hawai’i. The riveting crimes and investigations that populate the series are what make the fictional show so magnetic. However, last year, NCIS: Los Angeles extra Brandt Osborn actually faced arrest in real life after claims that he’d taken part in the murders of model Christy Giles and her architect friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola went public. Months following their deaths, an LA District Attorney has charged the aspiring actor with two counts of accessory to murder.

According to LA Weekly, the two women were “allegedly” drugged prior to their deaths. Their killers then dropped each of them off in front of two separate LA hospitals on November 13th, 2021. As per the outlet, Giles was dead upon arrival at Culver City’s Southern California Hospital. Cabrales-Arzola died several days later at Kaiser Permanente in West Los Angeles after her family requested medical personnel end life support efforts.

In speaking about the charges issued to the NCIS: Los Angeles actor and his accomplice, DA George Gascón said on Tuesday, “I recognize that these charges are a small consolation to the friends and family members of Ms. Arzola and Ms. Giles. I’m sure that they want to know what happened to their loved ones and why. Today we are one step closer in the search for that truth.”

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Actor Arrested On Show’s Set

Deadline provided further information regarding the women’s murders; the outlet also shared more details regarding the gruesome drop prefacing the duo’s deaths.

As per the outlet, two men wearing masks had dropped the women outside their respective hospitals. Osborn faced arrest last year, on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles. His associate, David Pearce, has remained behind bars since December 2021. Shortly after their arrest, Osborn walked out of prison. However, Pearce could face life behind bars if they become convicted following their arraignment on July 11th.

Meanwhile, the NCIS: Los Angeles actor faces up to three years in prison if two felony charges of seeking to “harbor, conceal, and aid” Pearce stick.

Deadline stated Pearce will likely plead not guilty during the trial. As a result, Gascón is asking any of the perpetrator’s former victims to come forward. He encouraged any former victims to go and speak with law enforcement officers. Specifically, he said, “I…ask that any other potential survivors listening today join us in stepping forward to report any information they may have related to these two defendants.”

The DA added, “My office and our Bureau of Victims Services stand ready to listen, assist, and support you. You are not alone.”

As we await the results of the arraignment, the outlet stated the women’s murders as well as the NCIS: Los Angeles actor’s involvement is still under investigation.

