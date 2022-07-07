Head-on crash in western Stanislaus County kills Ceres man, injures Newman woman

Submitted photo

A Ceres man died and a Newman woman suffered major injuries when their cars collided head-on in western Stanislaus County Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the 21-year-old from Ceres was driving a 2003 Honda and the 34-year-old from Newman was driving a 2019 Honda when the accident occurred at about 4:25 p.m. at Crows Landing and Harding roads. The intersection is west of Turlock and northeast of Crows Landing.

Emergency responders arrived to find the cars, both sedans, with major front-end damage; it was not immediately clear which direction each was traveling. The 2019 Honda came to rest straddling the northbound and southbound lanes; the 2003 Honda came to rest on the east edge of the road. Both cars were facing the northeasterly direction, the CHP said in a news release.

The Ceres man, identified Thursday by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s office as Timo Martinelli, was declared dead at the scene. The other driver, Valerie Torres, was taken by ambulance to Doctors Medical Center.

Investigators have not yet determined whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. They noted Martinelli was not wearing his seat belt. In a news release, they said, “The CHP would like to remind motorists that seat belts, when worn properly, have the ability to save your life when involved in a traffic collision.”