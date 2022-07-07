Ray Crosgrove, 84, of Marathon

A Storm Lake man is charged with Making a False Report to Police after it was determined that he allegedly falsified information as the victim in a dog bite incident. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers were called to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center back on June 23th on a report of a dog bite injury. 41-year-old Daniel Khang of Storm Lake told officers that he had been attacked by a medium-size brown dog dragging a chain, in the Chautauqua Park area. He reported that the dog had pulled him to the ground as he tried to fend it off. Khang suffered significant injuries with bites to the hands and legs.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO