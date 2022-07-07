Ray Crosgrove, 84, of Marathon

Marlene Joanne Erickson Barber, age 90, passed away peacefully July 5, 2022 in Clancy, Montana. Funeral services will take place Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Summit Evangelical Free Church in Alta, Iowa. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the CHURCH. Burial will...
Thomas J. Cranston, age 64, of Odebolt, Iowa, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, at his residence of Odebolt, Iowa. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. The family invites the public to join them for a get-together to share stories and remember Tom on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Odebolt Community Center.
The names of the three individuals that were injured in a home explosion in Battle Creek have been released. According to the Ida County Sheriff's Office, the three individuals are identified as 42-year-old Jeremy Bruning, 46-year-old Joel Stapleton, and 68-year-old Sandra Jepsen. The explosion happened around 9:30 Wednesday morning at...
A portion of Cherokee County is listed in Extreme Drought, according to the state's drought monitor that was released on Thursday. Parts of Plymouth and Woodbury County are also in Extreme Drought. The only drought category higher than Extreme Drought is Exceptional Drought, which none of Iowa is in. Most...
The Spencer baseball team avenged a pair of regular season losses to Storm Lake with a 4-3 win Friday night at Storm Lake in the opening round of the class 3A baseball tournament. The Tigers plated the winning run on a wild pitch in the top of the 7th inning....
A Storm Lake man is charged with Making a False Report to Police after it was determined that he allegedly falsified information as the victim in a dog bite incident. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers were called to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center back on June 23th on a report of a dog bite injury. 41-year-old Daniel Khang of Storm Lake told officers that he had been attacked by a medium-size brown dog dragging a chain, in the Chautauqua Park area. He reported that the dog had pulled him to the ground as he tried to fend it off. Khang suffered significant injuries with bites to the hands and legs.
Comments / 0