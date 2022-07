FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two men have been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a man at the Fort Walton Beach City Recreation Center. Fort Walton Beach Police Department officials say the incident happened on July 7 when the victim identified as Sean Yadriel Burgos-Jimenez was driving a vehicle with the two suspects seated in the vehicle with him. Police say while inside the vehicle, the suspects engaged in an illegal transaction. During the transaction, the two suspects armed themselves and robbed the victim of two loaded firearms and attempted to flee from the vehicle. The victim attempted to stop the suspects and pursued one suspect. A struggle started over the firearm. Several shots were fired, and the victim sustained a gunshot wound to his chest. He collapsed in the parking lot and both suspects fled the scene.

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO