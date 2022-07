Flinthills Mall Manager Clarence Frye is confident the mall’s newest addition may help increase its reach across the local area. During the grand opening of Dunham’s Sports Friday morning, Frye took time to speak with KVOE News and says it is fitting that the day before the 50th-anniversary celebration of the mall they are beginning a new era. He says the new addition will likely help to “pull” more shoppers to Emporia which will see the entire community prosper.

2 DAYS AGO