The newest Soul food destination just opened its doors last Thursday. Petty Cash promises to offer a “moody, elevated and soulful” experience to everyone sitting at their tables. It’s a claim that you’ll want to confirm for yourself. The brilliant hands and discerning palate behind this new restaurant is Executive Chef Dominic McCord. He curated an exquisite menu that the restaurant says brings a subtle “upscale yet approachable swag to Detroit’s north side.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO