Boise native Michael Stefanic gets first MLB hit

Idaho is special for many reasons, why not add amazing dive bars to the long list of reasons. Especially today since it is National Dive Bar Day. Yup that's a thing... National Today says, "Alcohol company Seagram’s, now owned by Diageo, founded this day to honor dive bars. They say they chose the seventh day of the seventh month for the special dive bar drink, the 7&7, which is made with Seagram’s Seven Crown and 7-Up. The company also aims to help preserve the dive bar, supporting the National Trust for Historic Preservation with various initiatives."
Comments / 1