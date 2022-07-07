Boise native Michael Stefanic gets first MLB hit

Year one under Andy Avalos is in the books and it was a mixed bag to say the least. A lightning delay in the season opener against UCF, followed by a controversial loss against Oklahoma State was not how the campaign was supposed to start. While the defense began to improve steadily, the offense underperformed and the idea that Tim Plough’s offense wouldn’t look up at the scoreboard until they hit 50 came to fruition only once, thanks to UTEP. Going 3-3 at home is not the standard for Boise State, and Avalos recognizes that. It appears that Bryan Harsin left the program with cracks in the foundation and that there was a needed reset. The schedule was brutal as only two teams didn’t make a bowl game and six of their opponents reached ten wins or more.

