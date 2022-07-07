ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lunenburg County, VA

LCHS releases 2022 Photography Contest theme: “Reflections of Lunenburg's Yesterday”

Master Gardeners and Herb Society join forces at Halifax Farmers Market

The VCE Southside Master Gardeners will be joined by the Southside Virginia Herb Society for a make your own hypertufa container and information about herbs at the July 9th Second Saturday event at the Halifax Farmers Market from 8 to 11 AM. The $6 cost for the hypertufa container will cover all materials and supplies needed for you to make your own container to take home.
HALIFAX, VA
2022 Bluestone Mega Reunion in October

The 2022 Bluestone Mega Reunion will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 5pm-11:30pm at the Chase City Banquet Center. All Bluestone Classmates are welcome regardless of class year. Limit 2 tickets per classmate. Early bird ticket price is $35 dollars per person plus handling fees. The price will increase to $40 dollars beginning August 9. Registrations will be processed on a first come first serve basis and tickets Will Not be sold at the door. You may purchase tickets at the following website, www.bluestoneclassreunions.com, and simply click on Register here. The theme this year is Denim and Gold, and this is a casual affair (blue jeans acceptable). Also visit the Facebook page at, www.Facebook.com/groups/bluestonehighschoolmegareunion.
CHASE CITY, VA

