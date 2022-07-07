3 arrested in fuel theft

A quick acting citizen helped police nab three men Wednesday they believe stole thousands of gallons of diesel fuel in recent days.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a man called 911 because he believed men had placed a pulsar device onto a gas pump at the Kent Kwik at 9th Street and West County Road.

The device allowed the men to manipulate the pump into registering fewer gallons of gas than was being dispensed and the men had managed to steal more than 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel using two trucks and auxiliary tanks, the report stated.

Patrol officers located one of the trucks leaving the area and inside the truck they found a remote control device for a pulsar device, the report stated.

Yoenny Garcia Ruiz, 26, Yoanky Martinez Morata, 41, and Alexei Otero, 49, were arrested on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity and theft.

According to OPD, authorities believe more than 3,600 gallons of fuel were stolen over the course of two days, but the investigation is ongoing.

Ruiz, who was born in Cuba, remained in the Ector County jail on Thursday on surety bonds totaling $12,000 and on an ICE hold. No bonds had been set for Morata and Otero as of Thursday morning, but Morata was also being held by ICE.