Sacramento, CA

RSVP Now: Buying and selling in Sacramento's wild real estate market | Live QA

By The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Buying a home in Northern California can be a daunting task.

In a live virtual event offered exclusively to our valued subscribers, The Sacramento Bee’s Ryan Lillis will moderate a discussion with local real estate experts on where the market is headed, how buyers can set themselves apart and how sellers can get the best offers.

The panelists:

  • Erin Stumpf, a Sacramento-area native, has been involved in local real estate since 2005. She is one of the top agents for Coldwell Banker Realty, was elected to the Sacramento Association of Realtors board of directors in 2011 and is serving as SAR’s president in 2022. She is also a member of the California Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.
  • Kelly Pleasant, a member of the Sacramento Association of Realtors board of directors, is the founder of Pleasant Real Estate Group. He is a third generation Sacramento native and has been in local real estate since 2011. Pleasant has sat on the Sacramento Association of Realtors’ Master’s Club since 2012, a recognition reserved for the region’s top realtors.

The panelists will join reporter Ryan Lillis in The Sacramento Bee newsroom for the discussion, which will be livestreamed on sacbee.com. The replays will remain available after the discussion.

__

What: Buying and selling in Sacramento’s wild real estate market | Live Q&A

When: Noon, July 20

Where: Live at sacbee.com . Available only to subscribers or to those that have purchased a Homebuyers Guide pass. Click here to subscribe.

RSVP now and ask the panel a question.

Panelists

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JqPhz_0gXuxn5S00
Erin Stumpf is a Broker Associate with Coldwell Banker in Sacramento, and has been licensed since 2005.

Kelly Pleasant , a member of the Sacramento Association of Realtors board of directors, is the founder of Pleasant Real Estate Group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Xb9i_0gXuxn5S00
Kelly Pleasant is in the Top 1% of agents in Sacramento and is a sought-after panelist and commentator on the Sacramento market, real estate investing and marketing.

Erin Stumpf, a Sacramento-area native, has been involved in local real estate since 2005.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A2xS5_0gXuxn5S00
Ryan Lillis

Ryan Lillis covers housing, real estate and development for The Sacramento Bee.

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
