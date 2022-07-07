Tuber dies after he was found unconscious in ‘dangerous’ river, Colorado cops say

A tuber died after being pulled from Clear Creek in Colorado, officials said. Screengrab from 9 News

A tuber died after he was flipped out of his raft in a dangerous and roaring Colorado river, deputies said.

Four people were tubing in Clear Creek on Tuesday, July 5, when they were tossed from their tubes, The Denver Channel reported.

A woman was found clinging to a rock and was taken to a hospital, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office told The Denver Post. Two men in the group got out of the water on their own.

However, a third man was found unconscious and pulled from the river, according to the news outlet.

Officials tried to save the man’s life before he was taken to a hospital, KDVR reported.

He later died, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced on July 6.

“Please use extreme caution along (Highway) 6 — the river is still dangerous and river hazards are plentiful,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter. “Use of a helmet, shoes and a personal flotation device are recommended.”

The man’s death is the second in the same area within a week, according to CBS Colorado. A woman died Saturday, July 2, while tubing in that portion of the river.

“The incidents that happened over the weekend are unfortunate, and they are the result of people probably getting in over their head and making decisions about a stream they don’t know anything about,” Mary Ann Bonnell, director of visitor services for the county’s Open Space, told CBS Colorado.

Officials have posted signs along the river that tell people they cannot tube in that area, 9 News reported.