Lebanon, TN

OBITUARY: Kimberly A. Adams

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago


Mrs. Kimberly A. Adams age 66 passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at her residence.

She is survived by a loving and devoted husband, Robert Adams, children, Kimberly Bellmore, Robert, Karrie (Darrell Freeman), Kristel, Kelly, Jacqueline and Jeffrey Adams. Sister, Karen Jones. Sister in law, Virginia Majors. Many grandchildren, great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews other relative and friends.

Family Visitation and Public Viewing, Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 5-7:00pm at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel.

MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER THE BUILDING.

Please keep the Adams family in your prayers and thoughts.

Complete Arrangements are entrusted to JC Hellum Funeral Home 107 Stokes St. Lebanon, Tn. 37087 (615) 444-4558



 

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

