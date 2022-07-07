Klamath Basin News, Thursday, July 7 – Fighter Jet To Be Placed at Veterans Park With Help From City of Klamath Falls & Klamath County Board of Commissioners And Funds from American Rescue Plan Act
SALEM, Ore. -- The State of Oregon is holding big game regulations meetings across the state this month. Three of them are in Southern Oregon in the next ten days. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is hosting 19 annual big game regulation meetings in July. Southern Oregon sessions include:
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A few nights of fighter jet training will roar across Southern Oregon and Northern California skies within the next week. The 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field says it will conduct night flying operations Tuesday, July 12 through Friday, July 15 between approximately 7:00pm and 12:00am.
ASHLAND, Ore. — Construction on I5 in Ashland continues into its fourth year, as the state’s transportation department re-pours the concrete on both sides of the interstate highway. The spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), Gary Leaming said the large-scaled job went from a three-year project...
The way Cherylene Stritenberg says she sees it, the issue comes down to cost. A board member with the Eagle Point School District near Medford, Stritenberg is also a mom. She wants more money for school supplies and books, she said. And she’s concerned that a state law that goes...
Today, the Fire Danger Level was raised to “High” for all federal, state, county, and private lands in Klamath and Lake counties protected by the agencies of the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership. It also applies to the Fremont-Winema National Forest, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District, the Sheldon-Hart Mountain and Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge Complexes, and Crater Lake National Park.
MEDFORD — Despite finding "deeply offensive" views that could dissuade community members from seeking service, the city of Medford has reinstated a grant to a faith-based organization providing services to people experiencing homelessness. An $11,550 grant from the city was paused in June while the city examined claims that...
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — A Southern Oregon mother and her son have reunited after two decades of not knowing where each other was after he was placed into the state’s foster system. Medford resident, Emily Siglin, explained that at the age of 16, she had to make the...
The Klamath County Board of Commissioners and the Klamath Falls City Council have finalized approvals for their $300,000 shares for a new $600,000 installation of a fighter jet at Veterans Park in Klamath Falls. The city of Klamath Falls and Klamath County will cover $300,000, each, as part of a...
The Synthesis Institute bought the historic Buckhorn Springs Resort last year, in hopes of hosting therapeutic psilocybin retreats starting in 2023. The therapeutic use of psychedelic mushrooms was approved by Oregon voters in 2020. But, on Tuesday, Jackson County commissioners voted to let local residents decide whether to allow psilocybin-related business take place in the county. The November vote will only apply to unincorporated parts of Jackson County, which includes the location of Buckhorn Springs.
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- The Medford Water Commission is working to fix the strange smell and taste that has been reported to be coming from the tap water. The reason for the musty smell and taste is because the commission's Ozone treatment system is currently under repair. According to the...
Started in 1880s, ranch grew to 1.3 million acres, now runs a herd of about 20,000. The ZX Ranch is located near Paisley, Oregon. It was established in the 1880s by a prospector named John D. Coughlin. It was primarily a cattle ranch, and he acquired land under the Wetlands Act of Oregon and by purchasing land from the Klippel family. He expanded his holdings but after 20 years, he sold the marshy ground to the Kern County Land Company based in Bakersfield, California. The company did extensive work to drain the Chewaucan Marsh and develop a large irrigation system. This allowed the company to develop large scale hay production. The ZX brand was registered to the Chewaucan Land and Livestock Company in 1918. It is not certain how the brand was developed, but some of the earlier ranches had brands with similar letters such as the XYZ and YZ, and they may have decided to use ZX.
PORTLAND, Ore.—Oregon Health Authority (OHA) issued a recreational use health advisory today for areas around Eagle Point in Upper Klamath Lake due to the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom and cyanotoxins above recreational use values for human exposure. The lake is in Klamath County. People should avoid swimming and high-speed water activities, such as water skiing or power boating, in areas of the lake where blooms are, as the major risk of exposure is from ingesting water. These toxins are not absorbed through the skin. However, if you have skin sensitivities you may get a puffy red rash. Due to very hot weather between the time samples were collected and when OHA received results, people should be aware that the bloom and associated toxins may have spread beyond the area around Eagle Point. OHA recommends that people keep an eye out for visible signs of bloom in other areas of the lake and stay out of the water in locations with visible scum. People are encouraged to visit Upper Klamath Lake and enjoy activities such as fishing, camping, hiking, biking, picnicking, bird watching, canoeing and kayaking. Boating is safe as long as speeds do not create excessive water spray. Sprays could lead to the risk of inhaling cyanotoxins.
EAGLE POINT — Fire crews put out a half-acre fire located on the 700 block of Yankee Creek Road, Eagle Point to the northeast of Agate Lake County Park. Firefighters have extinguished all active fire and are putting out hot spots. "We sent a number of engines and our...
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police have released the names of the drivers involved in a two commercial vehicle crash that closed southbound I-5 lanes near Ashland for 10 hours Tuesday night. Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash at 6:36 p.m. According to OSP,...
HARBOR, Ore. — Fourth of July celebrations turned tragic on Monday after a man drove his van into a crowd of people near the Beach Front RV park in Harbor killing one woman and injuring two others. According to the Curry County Sheriff's office, multiple 911 calls came in...
CENTRAL POINT — Next week, from July 13 to 17 the Jackson County Fair will be back, with its delightful milieu of head-spinning rides, agricultural competitions and delicious treats. The public can purchase fair tickets at Sherms Food 4 Less, the fair's ticket booth, or online. Fair Season passes...
