Klamath Falls, OR

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, July 7 – Fighter Jet To Be Placed at Veterans Park With Help From City of Klamath Falls & Klamath County Board of Commissioners And Funds from American Rescue Plan Act

 3 days ago

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon

www.basinlife.com

KDRV

ODFW 2023 big game regulations meetings include Southern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- The State of Oregon is holding big game regulations meetings across the state this month. Three of them are in Southern Oregon in the next ten days. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is hosting 19 annual big game regulation meetings in July. Southern Oregon sessions include:
OREGON STATE
KDRV

F-15 night training includes flights next week

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A few nights of fighter jet training will roar across Southern Oregon and Northern California skies within the next week. The 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field says it will conduct night flying operations Tuesday, July 12 through Friday, July 15 between approximately 7:00pm and 12:00am.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
basinlife.com

Adventure Oregon…Your Tour Guide to Outdoor Recreation Adventures in Southern Oregon, Guided Tours, Kayak Rentals, Fishing Charters, Boat Tours

Adventure Oregon is Your Tour Guide to Outdoor Recreation Adventures in Southern Oregon. Serving Klamath Falls near Crater Lake National Park, Sky Lakes Wilderness area, Harriman’s Lodge and Rocky Point Resort off Highway 140. We know the Upper Klamath Lake better than anyone in Southern Oregon. Book with us!
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Falls, OR
Government
Klamath County, OR
Government
KDRV

Fire Danger Level now High in Klamath and Lake counties

Today, the Fire Danger Level was raised to “High” for all federal, state, county, and private lands in Klamath and Lake counties protected by the agencies of the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership. It also applies to the Fremont-Winema National Forest, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District, the Sheldon-Hart Mountain and Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge Complexes, and Crater Lake National Park.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KTVL

City of Medford clears non profit despite concerns over "offensive views"

MEDFORD — Despite finding "deeply offensive" views that could dissuade community members from seeking service, the city of Medford has reinstated a grant to a faith-based organization providing services to people experiencing homelessness. An $11,550 grant from the city was paused in June while the city examined claims that...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Southern Oregon mother and son reunite after two decades apart

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — A Southern Oregon mother and her son have reunited after two decades of not knowing where each other was after he was placed into the state’s foster system. Medford resident, Emily Siglin, explained that at the age of 16, she had to make the...
MEDFORD, OR
ijpr.org

Historic Ashland resort could host psychedelic retreats if approved by voters

The Synthesis Institute bought the historic Buckhorn Springs Resort last year, in hopes of hosting therapeutic psilocybin retreats starting in 2023. The therapeutic use of psychedelic mushrooms was approved by Oregon voters in 2020. But, on Tuesday, Jackson County commissioners voted to let local residents decide whether to allow psilocybin-related business take place in the county. The November vote will only apply to unincorporated parts of Jackson County, which includes the location of Buckhorn Springs.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

ZX Ranch in Eastern Oregon is one of nation's largest ranches

Started in 1880s, ranch grew to 1.3 million acres, now runs a herd of about 20,000. The ZX Ranch is located near Paisley, Oregon. It was established in the 1880s by a prospector named John D. Coughlin. It was primarily a cattle ranch, and he acquired land under the Wetlands Act of Oregon and by purchasing land from the Klippel family. He expanded his holdings but after 20 years, he sold the marshy ground to the Kern County Land Company based in Bakersfield, California. The company did extensive work to drain the Chewaucan Marsh and develop a large irrigation system. This allowed the company to develop large scale hay production. The ZX brand was registered to the Chewaucan Land and Livestock Company in 1918. It is not certain how the brand was developed, but some of the earlier ranches had brands with similar letters such as the XYZ and YZ, and they may have decided to use ZX.
PAISLEY, OR
oregontoday.net

Recreational use advisory issued for areas around Eagle Point in Upper Klamath Lake, July 4

PORTLAND, Ore.—Oregon Health Authority (OHA) issued a recreational use health advisory today for areas around Eagle Point in Upper Klamath Lake due to the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom and cyanotoxins above recreational use values for human exposure. The lake is in Klamath County. People should avoid swimming and high-speed water activities, such as water skiing or power boating, in areas of the lake where blooms are, as the major risk of exposure is from ingesting water. These toxins are not absorbed through the skin. However, if you have skin sensitivities you may get a puffy red rash. Due to very hot weather between the time samples were collected and when OHA received results, people should be aware that the bloom and associated toxins may have spread beyond the area around Eagle Point. OHA recommends that people keep an eye out for visible signs of bloom in other areas of the lake and stay out of the water in locations with visible scum. People are encouraged to visit Upper Klamath Lake and enjoy activities such as fishing, camping, hiking, biking, picnicking, bird watching, canoeing and kayaking. Boating is safe as long as speeds do not create excessive water spray. Sprays could lead to the risk of inhaling cyanotoxins.
basinlife.com

Beautiful Garage Doors From Overhead Door Of Klamath Falls

Overhead Door Company of Klamath Falls™ is the industry leader for garage door service and repair, garage door openers and commercial door systems in the greater Klamath Falls area. As the exclusive distributor of Overhead Door™ products in the region, you can trust Overhead Door Company of Klamath Falls™...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria

If you’re like some people, when you visit someplace new, you look for restaurants that the locals frequent. One of those places is off the beaten path in Klamath Falls, but the locals sure know about it. It’s Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria, a tavern and restaurant that is hugely...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR

