Brewers start hitting, face tough July lineup

By Aaron Heckmann
Forest Lake Times
Forest Lake Times
 3 days ago
The Forest Lake Brewers turned a corner after a strong week that featured a tight 6-5 loss against Champlin Park on Tuesday, June 28 and a dominant 10-3 victory against Centennial on Thursday, June 30. It was exactly the type of week the Brewers needed after losing five of their previous seven games.

Forest Lake played a solid game against first place Champlin Park despite being unable to close the game out with a win. A late offensive surge in the sixth and seventh inning gave the Brewers a 5-4 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, but the Brewers were unable to hold onto the lead, and the game ended on a walk-off hit by the Logators that brought in the winning two runs.

“It was super disappointing,” team manager Adam Gallatin said. “We played fantastic, we pitched well, we hit and got a couple home runs.”

Even though Forest Lake lost what Gallatin said is “one of the better games of the season,” it’s the type of game that instills confidence in the group. That’s especially true for a team sitting at the bottom of the standings during such a critical time of the season.

“It’s good for us because we’ve had some ups and downs,” Gallatin said. “A game like that against one of the best teams in the league is ‘Hey, we can play with anybody in our league.’”

Hitting has been a struggle all season long for the Brewers, and they identified it as a key area that needs improvement if they want to slide up the standings. Well, Forest Lake made good on their words this week. The Brewers had seven hits against a strong Logators squad before an offensive clinic against Centennial.

Gallatin said they’re better at bats –the team had a combined 15 runs – which is key if the Brewers want their momentum to continue. Mike Schultz, one of the Brewers offensive aces, had an important home run against Champlin Park. Yossi Scott had the other home run against the Logators.

The Brewers put pressure on the Cougars when they scored three runs in the fifth inning to take a 4-1 lead. Forest Lake continued their offensive attack in the last four innings, adding six more runs – leaving Centennial without a response aside from two runs in the eighth inning.

Forest Lake’s bats couldn’t stay silent, especially for Schultz, who had a double, triple and four RBIs on the night. Joe Rydel had several hits in the contest, including an RBI single that tied the game in the second inning. Cam Kline had two hits, one of which was a triple that brought in two runs. Jeff Brooks and Nick Brown had an RBI hit each, too.

Entering a difficult schedule in July, the Brewers (3-5, 9-9) still have their eyes set on a top-four finish in the Metro Minny League and are hoping this week provides them the momentum needed to get there. Right now, the Brewers sit in sixth place.

