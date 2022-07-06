ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OT decommits from Colorado, includes Georgia in new top six

By Joe Vitale
 4 days ago
Three-star offensive tackle Naquil Betrand backed off his pledge to Colorado this week, reopened his recruitment and named a new top six.

Betrand had been committed to Colorado since March, but the offensive tackle’s stock rose, and he started receiving interest from other major college programs.

Betrand, who is a part of the Class of 2023, hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he attends Northeast High School.

The 6-foot-7, 310-pound offensive tackle ranks as the nation’s No. 879 overall player and No. 77 offensive tackle, per 247Sports.

Betrand’s new top six consists of Georgia, Texas A&M, Syracuse, Auburn, Kentucky and Penn State.

Georgia offered Betrand a scholarship on May 31.

#Naquil
