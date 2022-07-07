Thelma Hickman, 96, Mountain Home (Conner)

Something happened in Mountain Home Thursday that had not happened in 3,624 days or just shy of ten years. A triple digit temperature was recorded at the KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot studios, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service, as the thermometer topped out at an even 100 degrees. Its the first time since Aug. 5, 2012 a triple digit reading has officially happened.

