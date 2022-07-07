ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Fetch Fido A Flight Sending At-Risk Oklahoma Shelter Animals To West Coast

By News 9
news9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe group Fetch Fido a Flight is planning to fly 75 at-risk pets from overcrowded...

www.news9.com

Comments / 5

 

KFOR

OKC vets, shelters seeing rise in deadly virus in cats

Vet clinics and animal shelters in the Oklahoma City metro has seen an overwhelming number of cases of a deadly virus in area cats. It’s called Feline Panleukopenia. Several vet hospitals have diagnosed a large number of cases, more than it has seen in years. Pet owners have concerns about how to protect their furry family members, like Alura Berg who had two cats die from the virus.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma family business sees support from community after Facebook post

YUKON, Okla. — After a Facebook post about tough times, an Oklahoma family business sees an incredible show of support from the community. Just Baked, a bakery and deli on Mustang Road off Interstate 40, posted on Facebook on Friday morning, telling people that the tough times might require them to close. They pleaded for customers to save them.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma City, OK
Salem, OR
Oklahoma City, OK
Oregon State
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma State
Salem, OR
Lifestyle
point2homes.com

8508 NW 111th Street, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma County, OK, 73162

OPEN HOUSE JULY 9th! 2-4pm. Beautiful Chapel Creek home boasting 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, and a study! Patio door from the master suite makes access to the upgraded patio easy and convenient. A ton of storage space, stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, not to mention a hot tub and outdoor fireplace! Roof was replaced in 2020. Easy access to the Kilpatrick Turnpike, NW Expressway, and Hefner Lake. This home is a MUST SEE! Don't miss out!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma native turned LA filmmaker returns home to tell story

SHAWNEE, Okla. — An Oklahoma native turned Los Angeles filmmaker has returned home to tell a story decades in the making. Her name is Allex Tarr. She writes and directs films and music videos. Her most recent creation debuted in Shawnee on Friday night at the same theater that...
SHAWNEE, OK
news9.com

Myriad Botanical Gardens Voted Best In US

The Myriad Botanical Gardens has been voted as the best botanical garden in the U.S. The travel website, Travel Awaits, polled readers who voted the 15-acre gardens in downtown Oklahoma City number one. The San Diego Botanic Garden was voted second best, and the Missouri Botanical Garden rounded out the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
wbap.com

Living Tree Thought To Be Extinct Found In Texas

Big Bend National Park (WBAP/KLIF) – The last known living member of a species of oak tree that was thought to be extinct has been found in south Texas. The tree was found growing in Big Bend National Park. It is alive, but it is not well. it’s a Quercus Tardifolia Oak, sometimes called a Lateleaf Oak. No other living member of its species has been found, anywhere, since 2011. The one in Big Bend is 30 feet tall, scraggley, and in poor condition. It’s suffering from a severe fungal infection, and has been scarred by fire. The group that found it, the Morton Arboretum, is working to keep it alive, and hoping to find acorns to grow new specimens.
TEXAS STATE
Will Rogers
news9.com

Porum Woman Competing In Ms. Wheelchair America Pageant

A Porum woman is about to represent Oklahoma in a national pageant next week. She has been using a wheelchair for 28 years following a car crash when she was a teenager. Jennifer Carter is the first Ms. Wheelchair Oklahoma USA. She said she wants people to know her disability doesn't hold her back.
PORUM, OK
KOCO

Oklahomans struggle to stay cool at home during hot summer days

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans are struggling to stay cool in their homes during the hot summer days. So, what are the best ways to avoid the air conditioning going out?. Heating and air professionals said it’s vital to keep the coils clean on outdoor air-conditioning units or it could be working too hard and will eventually stop altogether. However, there are ways to avoid this.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
wevv.com

Kentuckians urged to be on the lookout for wild turkeys

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is encouraging folks to send in pictures of turkeys spotted in the wild. According to the department, anyone who observes wild turkeys in Kentucky during July or August can help scientists and wildlife observers by entering some basic information about their sightings into an online survey portal. The data you send in will help the department to better understand turkey trends in the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFOR

Looking 4Ward, another rare cold front on the way!

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After rain and storms with a Friday cold front, we will try to briefly warm up a bit more through the weekend. Saturday night, look for calm and quiet conditions with lows around 70. Sunday and Monday will be warmer with mid to upper 90s Sunday, and low 100s Monday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Extreme heat doesn't deter visitors to McLoud Blackberry Festival

MCLOUD, Okla. — Beating the heat is the goal for vendors and people heading out to McLoud for the Blackberry Festival. Even though hot was an understatement, people showed up when the gates opened. The goal through it all was to have fun while keeping everyone cool. Vendors have...
MCLOUD, OK
KXII.com

Alligator study being conducted in SE Oklahoma

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is partnering with Southeastern Oklahoma State University and Southwestern Adventist University to conduct a two-year research project on one JAWsome creature. The researchers are looking all over the state, as this animal is a good naviGATOR when it comes to...
OKLAHOMA STATE

