Live On The Lake: Horns B. Funk And Co. Was A Blast As Hundreds Gathered For The Season Kick-Off

GORGEOUS AND CLASSIC SOUTHEAST CENTER HALL COLONIAL IN ONE OF THE BEST NEIGHBORHOODS IN PITTSFIELD. Turn of the century home with formal and informal spaces. Chef’s kitchen with soap stone counters, dual-fuel Wolf range, Sub Zero refrigerator, a large center island plus a fabulous Butler’s Pantry. Formal living with fireplace, formal dining with fireplace, parlor, family room, a large screened porch with dining and sitting, and 1/2 bath finish the first floor. Second and third floor have large center landing, 6 bedrooms including ensuite master with modern updated and beautiful bath, plus large walk-in closet. The outside offers a perfect lush acre, with a circular driveway, a detached two car garage, plus patio with hot tub. This is one of Pittsfield’s finest homes and neighborhoods.
