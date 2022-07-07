ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAFC vs LA Galaxy: Predictions, tips & betting odds

By Phil Kitromilides
goal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEl Trafico generally produces plenty of goals and entertainment and this weekend's clash should be another exciting encounter. The latest instalment of Los Angeles' cross-city MLS derby takes place in the early hours of Saturday morning as LAFC welcome LA Galaxy to the Banc of America stadium. The hosts...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Chiellini, Bale look on as LAFC edges LA Galaxy 3-2 in derby

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Although Giorgio Chiellini and Gareth Bale weren't quite ready to play in Los Angeles FC's rivalry derby, both stars got an up-close look at the passion and potential in their new club. José Cifuentes scored two goals and Cristian Arango got the eventual winner late...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

USWNT vs. Jamaica live stream: Watch Concacaf W Championship online, TV start time for U.S. women's soccer

The United States women's national team will square off against Jamaica in Matchday 2 of the Concacaf W Championship. The USWNT are coming off of a 3-0 win against Haiti and Jamaica defeated Mexico 1-0 to open the tournament as both teams sit atop Group A standings. A win for either side will put them in prime position to win the group with one game remaining.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Victor Lindelof insists he will fight for his place at Manchester United despite Erik ten Hag's side making an improved offer for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez

Victor Lindelof has vowed to fight for his place at Manchester United after the club tabled an improved offer of £43million for Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez. New manager Erik ten Hag wants to sign Martinez from his old club in Holland, but United face competition for the 24-year-old Argentine from Premier League rivals Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Minnesota United rallies to beat Vancouver 3-1 in MLS

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Kemar Lawrence, Luis Amarilla and Franco Fragapane scored second-half goals and Minnesota United beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on Friday night for its third straight victory. Lawrence tied it in the 71st minute to end Vancouver’s MLS shutout streak at 342 minutes, taking a pass from D. J. Taylor and drilling a shot past goalkeeper Cody Cropper. Amarilla gave Minnesota (8-8-3) the lead in the 84th with a hard shot from outside the box, and Fragapane connected in the 88th. Second-half substitute Lucas Cavallini scored in the 63rd for Vancouver (7-9-3).
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Manchester, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The US Sun

Chelsea step up transfer interest in Koulibaly and have ‘no problem’ meeting Napoli’s £34m asking price for defender

CHELSEA reportedly have "no problem" meeting Napoli's £34million asking price for defender Kalidou Koulibaly. The Blues are on the lookout for defensive reinforcements after losing both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer. And the Blues are now thought to have stepped up their interest in Napoli defender Koulibaly,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

SEATTLE (AP) — In the storied history of the rivalry between Portland and Seattle, this latest chapter is a bit of an oddity. The home team can’t buy a victory. That trend continued as Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. “I think that was first time for me to play in front of so many fans,” Portland goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič said of the 47,722 at Lumen Field, most of them in Seattle green. “It’s a nice feeling when you make them quiet.” The victory continued a run of success for both teams playing on the road against their main rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch now includes five wins and two draws.
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

LAFC wins El Trafico thriller in front of watching Gareth Bale

With newly signed Gareth Bale watching from the stands, his new team, Los Angeles FC, won a 3-2 thriller at home over the rival LA Galaxy before a raucous Banc of California crowd on Friday. Jose Cifuentes scored twice and Cristian Arango added a third for LAFC (12-4-3, 39 points),...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristian Arango
Person
Carlos Vela
CBS Sports

Houston Dynamo vs. FC Dallas: Texas derby live stream, TV channel, how to watch MLS games online, news, odds

Not only did all three Texas clubs in MLS not reach the playoffs last season, but they brought up the rear of the Western Conference. Times are changing heading into the 50th edition of the Texas derby Saturday night. FC Dallas sit sixth in the West while the Dynamo are 11th, but the progress is clear with Hector Herrera available for this match.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Seattle Sounders host the Portland Timbers on the heels of shutout win

Portland Timbers (5-6-8, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (8-7-2, seventh in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -121, Portland +300, Draw +279; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Toronto 2-0, the Seattle Sounders face the Portland Timbers. The Sounders are...
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

FC Cincinnati's Brandon Vazquez open to Mexico or USMNT, excited by potential Chivas move

FC Cincinnati striker Brandon Vazquez said he remains open to representing either Mexico or the United States, amid a breakthrough season in MLS. "Yes, I'm open to the two national teams," the dual-national told Fox Sports Radio in Mexico on Thursday. "The two doors are open, I'm ready for anything, for whatever comes and I am prepared for any of the two."
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy