LAFC vs LA Galaxy: Predictions, tips & betting odds

SEATTLE (AP) — In the storied history of the rivalry between Portland and Seattle, this latest chapter is a bit of an oddity. The home team can’t buy a victory. That trend continued as Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. “I think that was first time for me to play in front of so many fans,” Portland goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič said of the 47,722 at Lumen Field, most of them in Seattle green. “It’s a nice feeling when you make them quiet.” The victory continued a run of success for both teams playing on the road against their main rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch now includes five wins and two draws.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 16 HOURS AGO