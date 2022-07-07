ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Fish N Paddle continues to grow

By Managing Editor, Lisa Capitelli
Ocean City Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(July 1, 2022) The fourth annual Fish N Paddle Saltwater Slam, held last weekend, was a success, with 72 anglers participating and $8,700 awarded to the winners, in addition to about $10,000 in prizes. “It went fantastic. We had good weather and everyone had a blast,” said Brian Roberts,...

easternshorepost.com

Fishing from the Shore

Angling action was as hot as a firecracker over the recent Independence Day weekend, with catches coming from the beaches to the offshore canyons. Cobia remain the number one target for anglers on the bayside, with flounder fishermen swarming the creeks, inlets, and inshore wrecks on the seaside. Upper Shore...
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
WMDT.com

Foodie Friday: Micky Fins

WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.- This segment is guaranteed to make your stomach grumble, especially if you love seafood as much Foodie Friday host, Sloane Haines. Check out her and Mike’s visit to Micky Fins in West Ocean City. Micky Fins is located at 12952 Inlet Isle Lane in Ocean...
OCEAN CITY, MD
oceancity.com

9 Storm Pictures in Ocean City, Maryland

When it rains, some of your activities might be limited, but some of your views may become dramatic. Mother Nature never quits offering big clouds, dramatic lightning, huge waves and even rainbows. If a storm rolls in, take some pictures so you can remember how spectacular your vacation was despite the clouds. Here are some photos submitted to us or taken by us over the years to inspire you.
OCEAN CITY, MD
oceancity.com

3 Outdoor Restaurants that are Favorites in the Rain Too

When it rains in Ocean City, many people get discouraged and retreat to their rooms. You don’t have to retreat, attack instead. Go out to eat. Play games. Watch the storm. Sita nd talk with friend and family. Play miniature golf. Visit a museum. Rain in Ocean City doesn’t mean the end to a great vacation. Keep it going and here are three of our favorite outdoor restaurants where they are just as fun in the rain!
OCEAN CITY, MD
delaware.gov

Recycled Cardboard Boat Regatta Set for Saturday, Aug. 6 on Nanticoke River

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Team competition is always intense in the recycled cardboard boat regatta sponsored by DNREC, the Nanticoke Watershed Alliance, the Town of Blades and other environmental partners/DNREC photo. The seventh annual Recycled Cardboard Boat Regatta will cast off Saturday, Aug. 6 at the...
BLADES, DE
WMDT.com

Rehoboth Beach says 4th of July weekend saw return to pre-pandemic crowds

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Businesses in Rehoboth Beach like Rehoboth cycle shop says this 4th of July saw pre-pandemic crowds, sales, and thrills on the boardwalk. “It definitely feels like a regular summer again,” said Rehoboth Cycle owner Nate Baker adding “definitely by far July 4th was our biggest weekend both in the shop and looking out the window and seeing traffic at a standstill and people walking down the avenue.”
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

27th annual Nanticoke Riverfest makes a comeback in downtown Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. – Saturday’s rainfall was no match for the power of tradition, as the 27th annual Nanticoke Riverfest made its return to the grounds of downtown Seaford. “Even though it’s just little Western Sussex, we still have a lot to offer for this little community that we’re in,” Seaford Superintendent for Parks and Recreation Katie Hickey said.
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Sunset dolphin cruise to benefit MERR Institute

Members of the public are invited to spend an evening with the Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute stranding team Sunday, July 24, aboard the Cape Water Tours boat The Second Nature as it sets out across the Harbor of Refuge in search of dolphins and other wildlife. The cruise...
LEWES, DE
oceancity.com

8 Good Reasons to Stay at the Fontainebleau When it’s Raining

The Fontainebleau Resort Provides Fun Even in the Rain. The Fontainebleau Resort Hotel is a destination in itself so it makes sense that there are lots of things to do even in the rain. This hotel is under new ownership and the plans being made to upgrade the hotel this winter are nothing short of spectacular, but as you can see – it’s a fabulous place to stay right now.
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – July 8, 2022

This artist’s conception of Ocean City purports to show how it appeared in 1895. Published to promote the Baltimore, Chesapeake, and Atlantic Railway, it pictures the hotels and cottages available for rent for summer visitors of that era. The first permanent Boardwalk was built in 1885 and can be...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Riverfest coming to Downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – The first-ever Riverfest is coming to Downtown Salisbury later this month. You can bring the whole family to celebrate the beautiful Wicomico River with kayak obstacle courses and stand-up paddleboard sprints, music, vendors, kids games, and much more along the Riverwalk. The event is scheduled for July 30th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SALISBURY, MD
point2homes.com

5750 EARLDOM LN, Salisbury, Wicomico County, MD, 21801

BRAND NEW 4BR/3.5BA - MOVE IN READY! contemporary home in West Nithsdale, one of Salisbury's premier communities - with winding streets and lovely homes on generously-sized homesites. Open floor plan with high end finishes throughout featuring a welcoming foyer, flanked by a large study and formal dining room. Gorgeous kitchen with designer cabinets and granite tops, opens into the family room w/gas fireplace, and breakfast room leading out to the screened porch. Up the custom-stained staircase w/stylish black spindles, is a large owner's bedroom w/walk-in closet, full, en-suite bath - granite-topped double-sink vanity, step-in custom tile shower w/glass door. Guest bedroom with a full, en-suite bath - tub/shower combo, granite countertop vanity; door to unfinished storage space. 2 additional bedrooms and a 3rd full bath - granite-topped double-sink vanity, tub/shower combo with tile surround. Barn door opens into the 2nd floor utility room. LVP through living, kitchen, dining, bathrooms; carpet through bedrooms; Stainless steel kitchen appliance package - fridge, electric stove/oven, microwave oven, dishwasher; brushed nickel fixtures; Granite kitchen and bathroom counters. All Plans, listings, renderings, sizes, acreages - all for REFERENCE only, and may show upgrades & options not included in list price; subject to changes in the field. Seller/Builder does not split transfer taxes. Owner is a licensed realtor; agent has financial interest. Pricing & availability subject to change.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Trading spaces in Rehoboth keeps the business of eating alive

Last week’s opening of the new Red, White & Basil restaurant on Coastal Highway marks the fourth local venture for Jeff McCracken and Mark Hunker. They are the longtime owners of Eden and JAM restaurants on the ocean block of Baltimore Avenue, and they recently acquired the tiny Coho’s Market next to Cultured Pearl. (Remember the High’s store that used to be there?)
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Ocean City Today

Snow Hill communications shack to get replaced

Commissioners lock in RFP bid due to rising costs and delays in all supply chains. A Worcester County-owned building in Snow Hill that houses communications equipment is in critical condition and in a unanimous vote on Tuesday, the commissioners agreed to lock in a bid to replace the structure at a cost one-third more than budgeted.
SNOW HILL, MD
Ocean City Today

Worcester County seeks projects for new grant

Tri-County Council could get $10 million for projects that stimulate economic growth. The Tri-County Council, consisting of Worcester, Wicomico, and Somerset counties, could receive up to $10 million for economic development projects by September, but first the counties must determine whether they want to work together. Worcester County Director of...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
capemayvibe.com

It’s like eating the ocean in a bowl! There’s a reason the Lobster, Shrimp & Crab Pot Pie is a huge seller at Exit Zero Filling …

It’s like eating the ocean in a bowl! There’s a reason the Lobster, Shrimp & Crab Pot Pie is a huge seller at Exit Zero Filling Station. It’s a wickedly good combo of wild-caught Canadian lobster, Baja wild shrimp and jumbo lump crab meat, with potatoes, carrots, peas and sherry sauce, topped with a flaky crust.
CAPE MAY, NJ
baysideoc.com

Sports facility will now head to referendum

Challenge to land purchase obtains signatures it needs. The fate of the not-yet-planned sports complex off Route 50 in Berlin, just north of Stephen Decatur High School, is teetering on a pin as efforts to put county government’s purchase of the. proposed 95.6-acre property for $7.15 million to a...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Phase 1 of Munchy Branch project underway

Work on Phase 1 of the Munchy Branch Road pedestrian access project near Rehoboth Beach is underway. The phase includes a 2-foot shoulder, curbing and an 8-foot concrete sidewalk/multiuse trail along the eastern side of the road from Seaside Boulevard to Field Lane, with a tie-in to an existing sidewalk leading to Route 1. The existing road will be milled down and overlaid with new pavement. Stormwater drainage improvements are also being made. Eventually, in two other phases as funding becomes available, the shoulder, curb and sidewalk will be extended the length of Munchy Branch Road to Wolfe Neck Road.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

