An Iowa college basketball recruit remains in critical condition Saturday, two days after her father died from injuries sustained in the same car crash. Ava Jones, her parents Amy and Trey Jones, and her younger brother were hospitalized after being struck by a car in Louisville, Kentucky. The young basketball star and her parents were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO