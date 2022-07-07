ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

38th Cleveland Challenge Cup of Bocce on deck in August

By From staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 38th Cleveland Challenge Cup of Bocce, sponsored by Serpentini Chevrolet, will be held Aug. 26-28 at the Wickliffe Italian-American Club, 29717 Euclid Avenue. The event will host more than 100 teams...

Ashton Swinford prevails in Johnnycake Jog women’s race

The Johnnycake Jog has been known in the past to draw its fair share of competitors with deep, impressive road racing bodies of work from all over Northeast Ohio and the Great Lakes region. Few, however, can lay claim to the unique route Ashton Swinford took to capturing the women’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
Feces mailed to 25 Republican lawmakers in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Feces were mailed to Ohio's 25 Republican state senators this week, prompting an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, a spokesperson for the lawmakers confirmed Friday.Mailroom employees in the Ohio Statehouse and post offices in Cleveland and Akron intercepted the letters, which never made it to their intended recipients.Why they were sent remains unclear. No policy issues or certain grievances were included in the letters, said Senate GOP spokesperson John Fortney. The return addresses on the letters were deemed fake.Fortney called the incident "outrageous" and a serious health risk."This type of biohazard attack doesn't just stop with the people it's directed towards," Fortney said. "This is something that could potentially affect every single employee at the Ohio Statehouse, regardless of their political affiliation."He said he isn't aware of any House members receiving such mail.The U.S. Postal Service's law enforcement arm is investigating the matter as a federal crime. It wouldn't comment Friday about the ongoing investigation, including whether the waste was human or animal.
Kirtland’s Johnny Sayle wins men’s Johnnycake Jog

His third five-mile race proved to be the charm as Johnny Sayle crossed the line first at the Johnnycake Jog on July 10. It marked the second week in a row the Kirtland alumni crossed the line first in a road race, as he did the same in the Captains Grand Slam 5K on July 3.
KIRTLAND, OH
Weekend concerts in Akron moved from Lock 3 to Goodyear Theatre amid downtown protests of Jayland Walker police shooting

AKRON, Ohio — This weekend's concerts that were scheduled to take place at Lock 3 in downtown Akron have been moved to the Goodyear Theatre. Although officials gave no specific reason for the change in venue, it comes as the city of Akron reinstated its overnight curfew – which will remain in effect until further notice -- amid ongoing protests regarding the police shooting death of Jayland Walker.
AKRON, OH
Willie James “Tykie” Hill, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willie James “Tykie” Hill, Jr., was born October 18, 1961, to Louise and Willie Hill, Sr., in Youngtown, Ohio. He transitioned to his heavenly home Monday, July 4, 2022, in Austintown Health Care Center. Willie attended public schools in Campbell and Youngstown, later...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Rising crime pushes some Ohio Democrats toward Republicans ahead of midterms

Three years ago, 24-year-old Rakeem Ingram was shot to death in Cleveland, Ohio and his murder is still unsolved. His mother Erica Ingram is a lifelong Democrat who says that she’ll probably vote Republican this year because she believes Democrats are not taking spikes in crime seriously enough. Meanwhile, Brenda Bickerstaff, who lost her brother Craig in a police shooting in 2002, worries the rhetoric of Democrats being tough on crime after years of focusing on police accountability will lead to more violence.July 8, 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH
Coach Speak: What Ohio State Is Getting In Miles Walker

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Ohio State got another “BOOM” on Friday morning as Brunswick (CT) 2023 offensive lineman Miles Walker committed to Ohio State over Texas A&M, Penn State, and others. Other than having the information that...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lorain County Pistons and Props draws car, plane enthusiasts

Lorain County Pistons and Props hosted by the Lorain County Visitors Bureau and Discover Aviation took flight on Saturday at the Lorain County Airport. The event drew both car and plane enthusiasts alike. According to Garry Gibbs with the Lorain County Visitors Bureau, an estimated 1,200 people showed up for...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Parma, beware - Twinsburg’s experience shows golf course clubhouses are money pits

Concerning the $4 million Cuyahoga County Council members are considering giving Parma for a new golf course clubhouse and community center: They might want to call residents of Twinsburg to see how well the city-owned multimillion-dollar Gleneagles Golf Course clubhouse/restaurant/event center has been going for them since it was built. The golf course clubhouse facility has never been profitable and is supplemented by the city’s general fund by hundreds of thousands of dollars yearly.
PARMA, OH

