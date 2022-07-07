ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cindy McCain says late husband John 'wouldn't recognize' today's Republican Party, says 'we've lost our way' and praises Liz Cheney for doing 'what's good for the country' even though it will 'harm her in the end'

By Emily Goodin, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Senator John McCain, said her husband wouldn't recognize today's Republican Party.

She spoke to MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell ahead of Thursday's ceremony at the White House, where Senator McCain will posthumously receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civil honor.

Cindy McCain said her husband, a longtime Republican senator from Arizona, would be 'fighting like the dickens' to bring the GOP back together.

'I don't believe my husband would recognize it,' she said. 'I do know one thing, he would be fighting like the dickens to pull it back together and bring it back to what it was during previous Republican administrations and previous administrations as well.'

Her comments come during an internecine was among Republicans, much of it centered around the role Donald Trump should play in it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PizUv_0gXusb6R00
Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Senator John McCain, said her husband wouldn't recognize today's Republican Party

Cindy McCain, who endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race and was appointed his ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, said she's still a Republican.

'I'm still a Republican. I believe in the party, and I believe in what we stand for, but right now we've lost our way. And so I'm hoping as the years go on perhaps we can right ourselves and do what Republicans do best and that is work for smaller government but work in a bipartisan fashion,' she said.

John McCain, who died of brain cancer in 2018, was known for his 'maverick' persona where he would often defy his party - including his decisive to save Barack Obama's Affordable Healthcare Act.

He was a close friend to Joe Biden, who gave one of the eulogies at his Arizona funeral.

He also was a bete noire of Donald Trump, repeatedly criticizing the then-president, who was not invited to attend his state funeral in Washington D.C. Trump had criticized McCain for being captured by the North Vietnamese in the Vietnam War. McCain was a prisoner of war for five and a half years.

'I like people who weren't captured,' Trump famously said of McCain the 2016 presidential election.

Cindy McCain will be at the White House on Thursday for the Medal of Freedom Cermony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yEmIX_0gXusb6R00
Cindy McCain will be at White House on Thursday when John McCain posthumously receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden - above Sen. McCain with Cindy and Joe Biden in the Capitol during the Obama administration
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FCy0Y_0gXusb6R00
Cindy McCain praised Rep. Liz Cheney for doing the 'right thing': 'It may harm her in the end, her political aspirations. But she can sleep at night and know that she did the right thing,' she said

She also had warm words for Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, who has become a target of Trump's for serving on the committee investigating the January 6th insurrection and for voting for his second amendment.

Cindy McCain called Cheney an 'amazing' person and said she has spoken to her often.

'She's an amazing person, and I have talked with her both on the phone and via email, et cetera, during this time,' she told MSNBC.

She praised Cheney for doing what is right for the country over what is politically correct. Trump is campaigning hard against Cheney, endoring her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman and campaigning for Hagement in Wyoming.

McCain acknowledged Cheney's actions could cost her her seat in Congress. Polls show her trailing Hagement.

'I just think her strength and her ability to look beyond the now and look for what's good for the country, and it may harm her in the end, her political aspirations. But she can sleep at night and know that she did the right thing,' she said.

In addition to John McCain, President Joe Biden on Thursday will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 people, including actor Denzel Washington and gymnast Simone Biles.

The honor is reserved for people who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values or security of the United States, world peace or other significant societal public or private endeavors, the White House said.

Comments / 503

David Holland
2d ago

Chuck her... He was all about himself to start with and he was one of the worse officers in the Navy's history. Educate about yourself about his service in the Navy. Lives lost because of him and his special treatment as a POW during the Vietnam War.

Reply(25)
155
Dean Walker
2d ago

Wow 😯 how many comments are throwing shade on a dead man 🤔⁉️but when he was alive to defend himself nothing was said and true the Republican party is not the party of Lincoln anymore, the Republican party has lost it way, pledging loyalty to a man (Trump) and not the constitution or the American people enough said 🤔‼️

Reply(41)
99
Joseph Mangas
2d ago

She must have melanoma in the brain. McCain was the Democrat's favorite Republican. That's all you need to know about his legacy.

Reply(5)
58
