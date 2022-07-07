ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullhead City, AZ

California man dies after being struck by jet ski in Arizona

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

A California man has died in a Nevada hospital after he was injured in a jet ski accident on the Arizona side of the Colorado River, authorities said Thursday.

Bullhead City police said 43-year-old Ricardo Aponte Almanza of Corona died Wednesday afternoon at University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

They said Almanza was one of four people injured Monday after getting struck by a rented jet ski that a 26-year-old Las Vegas woman was operating.

Police said the woman reportedly lost control of the jet ski and it entered a designated area at Community Park where the four victims were swimming.

All four were rushed to a Bullhead City hospital and Almanza was later flown to a Nevada trauma center.

A 21-year-old Las Vegas man remains hospitalized in Nevada while two other victims were treated and released, according to authorities.

Prior to the accident, police said the woman watched a safety video for jet ski renters as required by city law and wore a signed wristband to signify that she understood how to operate the watercraft.

Police said the results of their investigation of the accident will be forwarded to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, who will decide on possible charges.

