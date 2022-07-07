ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Cops: Stray bullet enters home, kills woman sitting on couch

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A woman siting on a couch in her Ohio home on the Fourth of July was killed when a bullet came through a front window and stuck her in the head, authorities said.

It’s not clear who fired the shot or why, but Akron police said the bullet that hit 26-year-old Chelsey Jones may have come from more than 1,000 feet away and across Summit Lake. They say the shot may have been fired by someone celebrating the holiday, noting two 9 mm bullet casings were found on a dock that can be seen from the house across the lake.

Jones, the mother of two young daughters, had been watching television shortly before she was found injured and in a pool of blood on the living room floor around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

She was discovered by her live-in boyfriend, who had been napping when the shooting occurred. He thought she had fallen when she got off the couch and he called 911. Jones was taken to a hospital, where doctors soon discovered she had been shot.

Jones was pronounced dead Tuesday. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

The Associated Press

Officer who killed Tamir Rice quickly leaves new police job

The former Cleveland police officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014 withdrew from the police force of a tiny Pennsylvania town on Thursday amid community backlash and media scrutiny over his hiring. Timothy Loehmann was sworn in this week as the lone police officer in Tioga — a community of about 600 people in rural north-central Pennsylvania, 300 miles (483 kilometers) from Cleveland — but left the position without having worked a single shift, according to borough council President Steve Hazlett. “The community spoke. They got their feelings out, and we listened to them and we’re going to react to it and that will be that,” he told The Associated Press in a phone interview. “We thank the community for stepping forward and letting their voices be heard.” Rice, who was Black, was playing with a pellet gun outside a recreation center in Cleveland on Nov. 22, 2014, when he was shot and killed by Loehmann seconds after Loehmann and his partner arrived. The officers told investigators Loehmann had shouted three times at Tamir to raise his hands.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Jerry Kelly wins Senior Players for 2nd time in 3 years

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jerry Kelly won the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship for the second time in three years Sunday, breaking away with two late birdies to beat defending champion Steve Stricker by two strokes. Kelly closed with a 2-under 68, taking the outright lead with a 15-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the par-5 16th and running in a 10-footer on the par-4 17th. He finished at 11-under 269 on Firestone’s South Course. “The first major is awesome, but the second one, even more validation,” Kelly said. “I’m really excited to go back to Sawgrass next March. That was a big piece of the desire in winning this tournament. That’s one of those great things that we have with our majors that we can get to go play at the high point of golf. I’m really excited about that.” The 55-year-old Kelly won with wife Carol looking on. Last year, she had surgery to remove her right kidney after doctors found a cancerous mass.
AKRON, OH
The Associated Press

Greinke pitches 5 scoreless innings, Royals beat Guardians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Greinke pitched five scoreless innings of three-hit ball and the Kansas City Royals slowed the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 on Sunday. A day after the Guardians got a season-high 23 hits in a 13-1 romp, Greinke (3-5) and four relievers combined on a five-hitter. “You never know how a team will respond, but to watch this team, the guys just come back and play really hard,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “I thought they did a real nice job all the way around today and Zack set the tone for us and his stuff was really sharp. He put everything where he wanted to today.” Greinke struck out five and walked one in his 222nd career win.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

