The United Way of Lamar County will be holding its first FREE Community Health Fair on Tuesday, July 12th at the Love Civic Center from 9 am- 4 pm. The United Way of Lamar County will be holding its first FREE Community Health Fair on Tuesday, July 12th at the Love Civic Center from 9 am- 4 pm. In addition to over 30 vendors, speakers, live demonstrations, and free screenings, there will be a free hot dog lunch from 11 am-1 pm and door prizes given away every hour.

LAMAR COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO