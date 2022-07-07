ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Five Things To Do in Chicago, July 7-July 13

Borderless Magazine
Borderless Magazine
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Each week Borderless Magazine highlights some of the best things to do in Chicago’s vibrant immigrant communities. Thursdays – 🍺 The Argyle Night Market kicks off Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Argyle Street between Sheridan Road and Kenmore. The free summer event is every Thursday through August 25th...

borderlessmag.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 7 Chicago

Fan Expo Chicago 2022 celebrates 50 years of comic con

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fan Expo Chicago continues this weekend with a supercharged experience for Comic Con fans. Legendary celebrities, comic creators, voice actors and cosplayers to Rosemont's Donald E. Stephens Convention Center through July 10. "We're celebrating 50 years of Chicago fan culture and community and are fired up to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Long lines form for Taste of Chicago, but it was worth it for couple who got engaged there

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People apparently couldn't wait to get into the Taste of Chicago on Saturday. After changing things up for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic food festival with a history dating back 42 years has returned to Grant Park. The crowds have returned too. Video taken Saturday afternoon showed long, slow-moving lines to get into the festival. Some people on social media said they waited over an hour to get in. But the wait was worth it for many – in particular one young couple. Our photographer Sam Vega caught the moment Brandon Jasso popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Amanda Torres, with Buckingham Fountain as the backdrop. The two said they come to the Taste every year together, so it was a natural place for their proposal. For a full list of vendors, and a music and Summerdance schedule for the Taste, follow this link.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
blockclubchicago.org

Taste of Chicago Returns To Grant Park This Weekend With Food And Free Performances From Nelly, Drive-By Truckers

DOWNTOWN — Taste of Chicago is returning to Grant Park’s Buckingham Fountain Plaza this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Dozens of food vendors, SummerDance classes and interactive family activities will be available 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday around Buckingham Fountain plaza. There will be a beer hall, wine tent and cocktail lounge, along with free admission to live performances by artists Nelly, Local H, Girl K, Drive-By Truckers and Sadie Woods.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoonthecheap.com

Free Kemps Moose Tracks Ice Cream

Enjoying cool and creamy ice cream is a summertime essential and Kemps Ice Cream just made the experience a little sweeter. 10,000 scoops of Kemps Moose Tracks Ice Cream will be served up to help raise money for the Greater Chicago Food Depository on July 26, 2022. In the ultimate...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Bar Siena Heads for the Suburbs

When a restaurant group has a popular franchise, as is the case with Siena Tavern and Bar Siena, two popular Italian American restaurants in River North and the West Loop, expansion seems the next logical move. The owners of DineAmic Hospitality had been pondering a second Bar Siena for several years, but the pandemic thwarted and then delayed their plans. But now it is finally opening, not in the city, but in Westfield Old Orchard mall in Skokie.
SKOKIE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Park District#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Contemporary Art#Traditional Music#First Nations Garden#W Division#Cooperativa#Rirkit Tiravanija
westsuburbanliving.net

The New... and Greatly Improved Cantigny

It is a seemingly odd juxtaposition, the grit and valor of war showcased amid sensational gardens that offer peace and serenity. Nicely sequestered from neighborhoods and traffic, pastoral Cantigny Park is a place unlike any other. It got more so, thanks to a nearly completed $60 million renovation. The park’s...
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Brookfield Zoo in Chicago Under Lockdown Due to Potential Threat

UPDATE: 8:16 pm - Brookfield Zoo now reporting that everyone has now safely exited the zoo and another update will be coming soon about what happened. Brookfield Zoo, Facebook[/caption]UPDATE: Police are now sweeping the zoo searching for problems. Brookfield Zoo, Facebook[/caption]ORIGINAL STORY: This was just shared by Brookfield Zoo on...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
CBS Chicago

Benefit concert for Highland Park massacre victims brings neighbors together at distillery

HIGHWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- As a community tries to heal following the Highland Park July 4th parade massacre, a benefit concert as held at a distillery in the neighboring town of Highwood Friday evening. As CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported, the concert brought together people around music to raise money for shooting victims and their families. And those people grieved together. "It's devastating – just devastating," said 28 Mile Distilling Co. owner and Highwood alderman Eric Falberg, "and in order to recover, the way to recover is to be with others."  Falberg believes music is a great...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
365traveler.com

9 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN MICHIGAN CITY, INDIANA

If you’re looking for things to do in Michigan City, Indiana, you’ve come to the right place! This charming city has plenty of attractions and activities to keep visitors busy. From museums and parks to restaurants and shopping, there’s something for everyone in Michigan City. You’ll find...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Borderless Magazine

Borderless Magazine

Chicago, IL
187
Followers
240
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Borderless Magazine NFP is a nonprofit news outlet that is reimagining immigration journalism for a more just and equitable future.

 https://borderlessmag.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy