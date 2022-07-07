ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield Township, OH

Man sentenced for sex crime with minor in Brookfield

By Michael Reiner
 3 days ago
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A second man was sentenced for sex charges involving a 15-year-old girl.

Ivan Mach, 23, was sentenced Wednesday to 28 months in prison at Lorain Correctional Center. He’ll also have to register as a Tier 2 sex offender.

Mach was involved in a November 2021 incident in which the teenage girl was reported missing but was later found with the two men at an apartment at the Hilltop Apartments in Masury.

On Jan. 20, officers were then called to a house on Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield on reports that a man, later identified as Isiah Krzyston, was in the same teenager’s room. According to a police report, Krzyston jumped out the girl’s window and ran away without his shirt and shoes. He was later arrested and charged with trespassing and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Further investigation resulted in sex charges against both Mach and Krzyston.

Kryzston was sentenced to 30 months in prison in May on charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, according to court records.

