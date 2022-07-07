ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

WATCH: MPD releases video of suspects in deadly shooting

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PXudj_0gXuqPX100

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police, as well as the family of a victim, are still searching for answers after a deadly shooting left one dead last month. Now Crime Stoppers has released new video showing four “persons of interest” in the case.

The incident happened on June 26th at Spectrum Apartments located at 4331 W Dengar. Investigators said 19-year-old Jayshun Jurail Anders was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after the shooting, MPD released a brief description of a suspect saying a young Hispanic man was seen running from the area. That man was last seen wearing a red hoodie and carrying a black backpack.

Those who love Anders are calling for justice and you can help. If you recognize any of the people in the video, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. Your call will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsWest 9

MPD investigates deadly shooting

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Friday night. According to a city spokesperson, around 11:32 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at 104 S Terrell St. Upon arrival, officers found one victim that was pronounced dead at the...
MIDLAND, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas FCIC Assists Odessa PD and Other Law Enforcement Agencies in Fuel Theft Arrests

AUSTIN – The Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center (FCIC) assisted the Odessa Police Department in a large organized fuel theft case that resulted in the arrests of three men in Odessa on Wednesday, July 6. Other agencies who worked on the investigation include the Ector County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Comptroller’s Office. The FCIC provided intelligence and investigative guidance to the agencies that assisted them in assembling enough information to charge the men with Engaging in Organized Criminal activity. They are accused of stealing 300 gallons of fuel at an Odessa…
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

One arrested in connection to game room robbery

OPD asking for help to identify second suspect ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One man is behind bars after police said he robbed a woman at knifepoint earlier this year. 35-year-old Duran Oshay Haynes has been charged with Aggravated Robbery. According to the Odessa Police Department, on June 27, Haynes and another unknown man robbed a game […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
Midland, TX
Crime & Safety
Midland, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Midland, TX
cbs7.com

A fire broke out at 400 South Grandview Avenue

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A fire broke out at 400 south Grandview Avenue in Odessa on Saturday afternoon. A Battalion chief with Odessa Fire Rescue said they were called out to a commercial building that was on fire. OFR was able to extinguish the fire. No one was in the...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Police looking for people of interest

Midland, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Police needs help identifying four persons of interest in the Homicide investigation that occurred on June 26th at the Spectrum Apartments located at 4331 W. Dengar. Do you recognize any of these suspects in the video?. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers. Be sure...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

OPD investigates deadly crash on HWY 191

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead. According to OPD, on Thursday around 6:07 p.m., officers and members of Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a major crash in the 12800 block of E. Highway 191. Investigation revealed that a...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man accused of assaulting wife

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after police said he assaulted and injured his wife. Jorge Romo Jr., 26, has been charged with Assault Causing Injury. According to an affidavit, on July 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home on Van Street to investigate a […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mpd#Violent Crime#Midland Police#Spectrum Apartments#Hispanic#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC Big 2 News

UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly 191 crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UPDATE: Odessa Police Department has released the identity of the victim in last night’s deadly crash. 42-year-old Hortensia Almaras of Midland, the driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead after being taken to Medical Center Hospital. The passenger of the Mercedes, 67-year-old Irma Munoz of Midland was taken to a local […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for theft suspect

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a theft suspect. According to a Facebook post, on June 30 the man pictured below stole an employee’s cellphone off a counter at Murphy’s USA at 1219 N Midkiff Road. The cellphone is valued at $1,300. If you recognize […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of stealing money, threatening victims with bat

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he broke into a home earlier this week. 74-year-old Benny Murrell has been charged with Burglary and two counts of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to court documents, on July 6, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Drunk pregnant woman, her friend, arrested following assault, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman are behind bars after police said they assaulted each other in a vehicle earlier this week. 40-year-old Rudolfo Urias Jr. has been charged with assaulting a pregnant woman. 34-year-old Surryna Roxy Nabarrette has been charged with assault, assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest, and public intoxication. An affidavit […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC Big 2 News

Man spits in MPD officer’s face, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after police said he caused a disturbance at a convenience store and then assaulted a police officer. Ryan Lee Nellis, 33, has been charged with Harassment of a Public Servant. According to an affidavit, on July 5, officers with the Midland Police Department responded […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

McCafe Frap leads to arrest of Midland man

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last weekend after police said he assaulted a pregnant woman. Perry Keith Donnell Jr., 25, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence and Interference with an Emergency Call. According to an affidavit, on July 2, Midland County deputies responded to a disturbance...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UPDATE: New details surrounding barricaded subject response

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: The Midland Police Department said the scene near the 4700 block of County Club Drive has been cleared and has provided new details regarding the incident. According to an MPD spokesperson, officers responded to the home after a domestic violence call in which a woman said she thought the man involved […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman accused of slamming window on husband’s hands during fight

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police said she assaulted her husband and injured his fingers. Sah Swati, 25, has been charged with Assault Causing Injury. According to an affidavit, on July 6, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Big Easy Street to investigate a disturbance. […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD makes arrest in weekend stabbing

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he stabbed his friend multiple times last weekend. John Ryan Fel, 30, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on July 3, Odessa offers responded to a home on Englewood to investigate an assault. There, officers […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy