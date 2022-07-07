ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelmsford, MA

Bobby Orr’s Boston Bruins jersey number might be $1 million Massachusetts State Lottery winner’s lucky number

By Heather Morrison
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bobby Orr’s Boston Bruins jersey number might be a Massachusetts State Lottery winner’s lucky number after he won a $1 million prize. James King of Chelmsford’s winning number on his ticket was 4, the same number his daughter wears on her hockey jersey in honor of Bobby Orr, he...

www.masslive.com

