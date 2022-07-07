ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Carmel police ask for help identifying person of interest in burglary

By Matt Christy
 3 days ago
CARMEL, Ind. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a subject captured on surveillance footage using a credit card that was stolen during a residential burglary in Carmel.

According to the Carmel Police Department, the individual was captured on surveillance footage on June 30 using the stolen credit card. Police confirmed the credit card used in the purchase was taken from a home that was burglarized in Carmel but didn’t release any additional details about the residential burglary.

Surveillance footage of the person of interest.

Police ask anyone who may recognize the subject captured in the surveillance footage to contact Detective Mark Paris with the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2561. Please reference CPD case number 2022-40751 with any information.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

