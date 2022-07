The Dodgers capped off their sweep of the visiting Rockies in dramatic fashion on Wednesday. Most of the night was out of the ordinary. Colorado plated the first run of the game on a throwing error from Gold Glove center fielder Cody Bellinger. LA tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on a wild pitch. The Dodgers struggled to score on José Ureña (4.73 career ERA). But in the end, Mookie Betts put a ball in play to secure the walk off win.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO