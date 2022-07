If you’re looking for a culinary treat, Oxford, Mississippi is the town for you. This city is home to several restaurants with James Beard Award-nominated chefs and several other top-rated establishments. In fact, Oxford has been honored with two James Beard Award-winning chefs. In fact, the city’s top chef, John Currence, won the 2009 James Beard Award for “Best Chef – South.” And many of his chefs, including his sous chefs, have also received nominations.

OXFORD, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO