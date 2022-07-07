ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s Chef’s Choice tonight at Bilda’s; BBQ pulled pork, smoked mac ‘n cheese and mozzarella sandwich

By Judy A. Steffes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington County, WI – Our BBQ pulled pork with smoked mac n’ cheese and mozzarella sandwich is more than...

Prime Rib & Xtreme Bar Bingo tonight at Bilda’s Friess Lake Pub

Washington County, WI – The Saturday special is Prime Rib at Bilda’s Friess Lake Pub, 4493 Hwy. 167, Hubertus, WI. Bilda’s Saturday Prime Rib special features fresh local beef. Xtreme Bar Bingo starts at 7 p.m. Maybe you’ll be our next jackpot winner!. Reminder – Sunday...
HUBERTUS, WI
REAL ESTATE | Gary’s Place to open in former Binkery / Vino / Dublins

West Bend, WI – Stopped to visit about a week ago and owner Gary Bacon was deep in organization/ reorganization mode. After Vino closed and owner Jeremy Hahn sold his share of the business to partner Gary Bacon now comes a few more details on what’s ahead for the building at 110 Wisconsin Street.
WEST BEND, WI
A look at how a Master Cheesemaker makes cheese curds

KIEL, Wis. — Kerry Henning starts work while most of Wisconsin is still sleeping. His day starts at 3:30 a.m. at Henning’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kiel, Wis. “We have a great time every day,” Henning said. The third generation cheesemaker has been at it for 40 plus...
KIEL, WI
Here's where you can get custom beer can labels in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Craft Beverage Warehouse (CBW) in Milwaukee opened its doors in September of 2020, providing a unique service to brewers in the Milwaukee area. CBW specializes in printing custom and unique can labels for smaller craft breweries and home brewers. They allow brewers to design and upload their...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wrapping up the cornfield pics – meet the Feucht kids

Washington Co., WI – Knee high by the Fourth of July is an old-timey saying in the farming community; an early visual that could signal a prosperous corn growing season. It’s past July 4 now but this cornfield seems to have something to prove as it stands well over the Feucht children’s heads.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Jobs, jobs, jobs at St. Vincent de Paul in Jackson, Wi

Jackson, WI – St. Vincent de Paul in Jackson, Wi has several job openings. Apply in person at any of our stores, email [email protected], on our website svdpwc.com or on Facebook. Jackson store address: W225N16712 Cedar Park Court, Unit 3.
JACKSON, WI
401 Mary Mae Ct, Cascade, WI, USA

Absolutely Beautiful Cascade Ranch Home. Amazing updates over the past few years make this a stellar find. Your tour begins in the bright and cozy living room and moves on to the spacious kitchen with appliances included. Off the kitchen are patio doors leading to the deck and gazebo for fantastic outside entertaining. There are three bedrooms and a full bath with a shower over the tub. There’s a mudroom/laundry room area off the 2+ attached garage with a separate ½ bath. Not to be outdone, the finished lower level is an awesome, comfortable space. Large family room, bar area, two large walk-in closets for storage, plus a sizable mechanics room. Lovingly cared for with quality updates, professional landscape, located in a quiet area. A complete list of improvements can be found under docs.
CASCADE, WI
38 Special and Night Ranger In Concert!

38 Special and Night Ranger at Gathering on there Green. Rotary Park, in Mequon!. Join Gathering on the Green for arena electrifiers 38 Special and Night Ranger join forces for a night of southern rock, metal-infused jams, and lung-busting power ballads on July 9th at 8:00 pm in Rotary Park, Mequon, WI.
MEQUON, WI
Short-term studies with big payouts at Spaulding Clinical

West Bend, WI – Now is a great time for people to earn some extra income. Spaulding Clinical, 525 S. Silverbrood Drive in West Bend, is offering studies that don’t require long commitments; one for 6 nights at up to $3000 and one for 10 nights at up to $4000. No outpatient visits for these studies.
WEST BEND, WI
West Bend mother’s nighttime tradition becomes successful daily business

WEST BEND — When West Bend mom Hannah Schleef began creating cloth books as a way to connect with her toddler, she never imagined it would lead her to create a wildly popular, fast-selling book collection and opening her very own downtown studio space — but just four years after launching her child-based business, Evensong, that is exactly what became her reality.
WEST BEND, WI
Willkomm’s Mobil closes; to be replaced by 4th Rocket Wash

MOUNT PLEASANT – Willkomm’s Washington Avenue Mobil, 6840 Washington Ave., here has closed and will be replaced by a Rocket Wash automated car wash. Willkomm Companies confirmed the June 30 closing on its Facebook page and website. They reported that the convenience store/restaurant and car wash buildings currently on the Washington Avenue site will be torn down. The new Rocket Wash is expected to open later this year.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Alligator's owner comes forward, agrees to send it to sanctuary

MENASHA (WLUK) -- An alligator found in a Fond du Lac County lake last week escaped from an outdoor enclosure that was not closed properly, an animal rescue organization believes. John Moyles of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue says someone claiming to be the owner of the alligator has come forward....
MENASHA, WI

