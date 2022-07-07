California woman avoided prison by forging notes and faking cancer

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
A 911 dispatcher has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for refusing to send an ambulance to a 54 year-old grandma who died of internal bleeding hours later. Leon Price, 50, was hit with the charges by Greene County District Attorney's Office in Pennsylvania last week over the July 2020 death of Diania Kronk, 54.
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was forced to sneak out of a Washington D.C. steakhouse this week when he was confronted by pro-choice protesters. Kavanaugh was having dinner at Morton's when activists showed up and told the manager to kick him out, two weeks after he was in the majority that overturned Roe v. Wade.
A BRIAN-eating amoeba has been found in a Missouri patient shocking doctors who are sounding the alarm about the rare, life-threatening infection. The unidentified man is currently hospitalized at a hospital in Jefferson City after coming down with the brain-eating amoeba known as Naegleria fowleri. More to follow...For the latest...
A mother has slammed the 'disgusting' decision to 'ban' her teenage daughter from prom after she missed a number of classes due to a long-term bowel illness. Alisha Hoy, 16, was allegedly told she was not allowed to attend the end of year celebration at Airedale Academy in Castleford. Her...
AT least six people have been savaged to death by sharks so far this year as beasts prowl the waters worldwide. Seas around the globe have turned red with 39 attacks reported since the start of January as the mighty sea creatures rip off limbs and sink their jaws into unsuspecting swimmers.
July 10 (UPI) -- Fire crews in California are fighting Sunday to protect giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park from a raging wildfire. The Washburn Fire, which was first reported near the Washburn Trail in the Mariposa Grove area of the park on Thursday, has grown to 1,591 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday morning, according to the National Park Service.
In an age of COVID-19, it is difficult for clinicians and public health officials to pivot and think about obscure infections like Pneumonic plague. However, a case of this plague occurred in Wyoming, and the local public health officials offer some insights into the clinical care of the patient as well as communicating with close contacts.
July 8, 2022 -- The U.S. has identified cases of the latest Omicron subvariant, dubbed “Centaurus” and known as BA.2.75 in the scientific community, according to Fortune. Two cases have been detected in the U.S. so far, with the first identified on June 14, a spokesperson for the CDC told the news outlet.
As of 7:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 8, 99% of the world is facing the sun, meaning everyone is experiencing some degree of sunlight at the exact same time. Only the Pacific Islands and the Australia regions are fully in the dark.July 8, 2022.
