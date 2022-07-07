NYC nurse who received first COVID vaccine to receive Medal of Freedom

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s a jab well done for the New York City nurse who was the first person in the country to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020.

Sandra Lindsay is one of the 17 people set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom , which is the nation’s highest civilian honor. Lindsay joined PIX11 News on Thursday to talk about her experience and what she’s looking forward to on her visit to the White House.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.