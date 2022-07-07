James Caan cause of death updates — Elf and Misery star dies at 82 as family announces tragic news in Twitter post

VETERAN actor James Caan has died at the age of 82, his family announced on Twitter.

The longtime star was made famous by his roles in The Godfather and Brian's Song.

The Elf actor's family announced his passing in a tweet on Thursday afternoon.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," the family wrote.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

James's cause of death has not been confirmed at this time.

What was Jimmy's cause of death?

On July 7, 2022, news of the actor's passing broke via his official Twitter account.

The family did not reveal James Caan's cause of death at the time.

Jimmy's break-out role

In 1972, James Caan had his break-out role in The Godfather, playing the role of Sonny.

Only six years later he was awarded a motion pictures star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978.

James lived in the Playboy Mansion

For a brief stint in the 1970s, James Caan lived in the Playboy Mansion at the invitation of Hugh Hefner after a divorce left the actor homeless.

“There were tons of girls over there and well, I'm sorry, but I liked 'em,” he told The Guardian in 1999.

While his time in the “greatest nightclub in the world” was short, it had a profound impact on Caan, who left after only a year.

Caan moved out of the mansion in fear that he would never be able to live in the “real world” again if he overstayed his welcome.

“Hef didn't want me to leave because I guess I brought a lot of levity to the place,”

But the constant nightlife took a toll on the actor, who said he even contemplated suicide while living in the mansion because he figured his life wasn’t “getting any better than this.”

Director pays tribute to old friend

Francis Ford Coppola, James' longtime friend and director in The Rain People and The Godfather, shared an emotional statement about the late actor.

“Jimmy was someone who stretched through my life longer and closer than any motion picture figure I’ve ever known,” the director told Deadline.

“From those earlier times working together on The Rain People, and throughout all the milestones of my life, his films and the many great roles he played will never be forgotten.

"He will always be my old friend from Sunnyside, my collaborator and one of the funniest people I’ve ever known.”

Tragic last photos

The Godfather star needed the help of a walker in some of his final photos.

James was spotted last year needing the aid to get to his car after grabbing dinner with friends in West Hollywood.

He reportedly had a back operation last year as well, and had to spend time in a wheelchair after surgery.

De Niro's simple statement

Another costar from The Godfather, Robert De Niro shared a short but sweet sentiment about the late actor.

"I’m very very sad to hear about Jimmy’s passing," his statement reads, per Deadline.

Al Pacino's statement

Jimmy's Godfather costar Al Pacino shared a statement about the late actor.

“Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend," the statement reads, according to Deadline.

“It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring.

"A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I’m gonna miss him.”

Former costar fights back tears

Actor Josh Duhamel posted a touching tribute to his former TV costar on his Instagram story, where he's seen getting emotional talking about the late actor.

“Hey everybody, I just want to take a minute to remember Jimmy Caan," Josh said in the story.

"One of the kindest, coolest, funniest people I’ve ever met, one of my mentors.

"And you’ll be missed, Jimmy Caan. I love you."

'One helluva mobster movie'

Stand-up comedian Johnny Taylor, Jr, tweeted a joke that Ray Liotta and James Caan must be up in heaven together "making one helluva a mobster movie."

Never retired

Just last year, James did an interview with CBS where he shared that he was still looking forward to working in his old age.

"I can't take it easy," Jimmy said.

"I enjoy working. I love to work with good people. I have more fun when I'm working, because I get to know new people, and mostly good people, you know?

"Really good – always in some, you know, some things there's a couple of people you meet, and there's a lot – I have a lot of laughs and I get respect, too, sometimes."

Adam Sandler pays his respects

Actor and comedian Adam Sandler tweeted a tribute to James Caan, sharing that he "always wanted to be like him."

"Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man."

Recently mourned Ray Liotta

The actor's passing comes just months after the passing of the late star Ray Liotta.

"Not Ray," James tweeted with a broken heart emoji.

When one Twitter user asked why he didn't add his standard "end of tweet" to the tribute, James had a quick retort.

"Do better at a time like this you rat"

Jimmy supported veterans

Veteran actor, producer, and director Gary Sinise took to Twitter to mourn his friend.

Gary said that James was "so supportive of Gary Sinise Foundation," which helped wounded veterans.

"Wonderful to know him & call him a pal."

Caan's credits

Caan was famously known as Walter from the 2003 movie Elf starring Will Ferrell. His other credits include:

Misery

El Dorado

The Godfather 1 & 2

Thief

Eraser

Rollerball

The Gambler

Mickey Blue Eyes

In more recent years, he appeared in the 2021 romantic comedy Queen Bees alongside Ellen Burstyn.

Awards and accolades

James Caan became an award-winning actor throughout his impressive career.

Some of his awards include four Golden Globes, an Emmy, and an Oscar.

Caan was awarded a motion pictures star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978.

Robert Picardo remembers

Star Trek actor Robert Picardo shared a photo of a young James on Twitter, saying that he was an "unforgettable Sonny" in The Godfather.

'Notorious check grabber'

James was known in Hollywood to be a "notorious check grabber" at restaurants and events. He also generously bought his parents a Beverly Hills apartment.

In a dated interview with Playboy, James revealed that he never saved his money.

"I like to live well and I like to see my family and friends live well," the actor said.

"That costs money. Fortunately, I have a lot of it."

Cocaine addiction

The actor admitted to fighting a cocaine addiction for nearly a decade and recalled feeling hopeless while on the set of several films.

He once told the New York Times in an interview: "There are pictures I made that I still haven't seen.

"I was depressed when I was making them. In the middle of some of these pictures, I kept thinking, 'What am I doing here?' It's like you're in a hallway and you can't get out."

"I had a bad bout with cocaine for a little while. I lost my sister when it happened.

“And she was like, I don't know, when I lost her, I couldn't, I couldn't handle it, I didn't know what to do," he told Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz last July.

Health concerns

James struggled with various mental and physical health complications over the years, including depression, severe chest pain, and back problems.

The talented star was diagnosed with clinical depression in 1981 after his sister died of Leukemia.

In 2015, James was rushed to the hospital with extreme chest pain, and despite concerns of a heart attack, medics attributed it to infection.

The actor has been seen in a wheelchair in more recent years as his health has declined since the incident.

Comic remembers

Actor and comedian Jon Lovitz shared a tribute to the late actor, saying that he was "always a fun guy to be around."

"He was always supportive of my career," Jon wrote.

"He even did a cameo in my tv special and got Robert Duvall to be in it. A highlight of my career."

Who is James survived by?

The legendary actor is survived by one daughter, Tara Caan.

He is also survived by multiple sons: Scott, Ryan, Alexander James, James Arthur, and Jacob Nicholas.

His son Scott Caan followed in his father's footsteps and became an actor.

James was not married at the time of his death.

Director of one

James directed one movie in his entire career called Hiding in Plain Sight.

The actor also starred in his directorial debut, which was released in 1980.

Twitter fan

James often took to Twitter to share throwback pictures.

His tweets usually ended with "End of tweet."

His family's announcement of his passing also concluded with "end of tweet."

Multiple marriages

The award-winning star has been married four times, the first to Dee Jay Mathis with whom he shares a daughter named Tara.

After their divorce in 1966, James married a former girlfriend of Elvis Presley, Sheila Marie Ryan, but their relationship was short-lived and only lasted a year.

In the early 90s, James married Ingrid Hajek and they had a son together, Alexander James Caan.

The actor tied the knot for the final time in 1995 to a woman named Linda Stokes, and the couple welcomed two sons, James Arthur Caan and Jacob Nicholas Caan.

After 22 years of marriage, the pair divorced citing irreconcilable differences.

Caan's upbringing

The long-time actor was born in 1940 in the Bronx of New York to Jewish immigrant parents from Germany.