ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comic-Con 2022: Here’s your Wednesday schedule

By Phillip Molnar
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Comic-Con’s preview night gives attendees a chance to pick up badges and look around

Comic-Con International starts Wednesday, July 20, with a preview night that helps attendees get badges early and avoid long lines the next day.

This year’s convention will be different amid the COVID-19 pandemic: All attendees will be required to wear masks and prove they are vaccinated or show a negative test taken within 72 hours.

There is just one event scheduled: A workshop at the San Diego Central Library. The Wednesday schedule is typically fairly light, as was similar in 2019. Other events can be added closer to the event and will be updated here. To see Thursday’s schedule, click here.

Here is the official description courtesy of the folks at Comic-Con.

Teaching and Learning with Comics: An Interactive Workshop

Peter Carlson (Green Dot Public Schools), Susan Kirtley (Portland State University) and Antero Garcia (Stanford University) lead this hands-on workshop designed for educators looking to integrate comics into classrooms. Attendees will participate in activities that model a comics pedagogy that develops superhero readers writers, critical thinkers and creators. Workshop materials will be provided, and everyone is welcome. Helen Price Reading Room, San Diego Central Library, 4-6 p.m.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

‘Ghosts’ Panel Set For San Diego Comic-Con

Click here to read the full article. Ghosts is coming to San Diego Comic-Con. The breakout CBS/Paramount+ comedy is bringing its full cast to the confab, including “livings” Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, as well as “ghosts” Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long. Executive producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman will join them for a panel discussion on Thursday, July 21 from 1-2 PM in Ballroom 20 at the San Diego Convention Center. Series guest star Matt Walsh will moderate the panel, which will include some never-before-seen footage. Ghosts’...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Official San Diego Comic-Con Banner

This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
SAN DIEGO, CA
Collider

SDCC 2022 Schedule: 'What We Do In The Shadows' and 'Mayans M.C.' Headline Sunday Panels

San Diego Comic-Con is returning in person in just over a week for the first time since 2019. Fandom's biggest party is back in action and all of your favorite movie and television franchises are making their way to the California coast to answer questions, share never before seen footage, and tease new trailers and release dates. SDCC has steadily been rolling out the Con schedule this week beginning on Thursday with exciting panels for the highly anticipated National Treasure spinoff series Edge of History coming to Disney+, a preview of Teen Wolf The Movie from the cast and crew, and a Q & A with William Shatner previewing his upcoming documentary. Thursday evening Collider will also be hosting the world premiere of Dan Trachtenberg's Prey — which serves as a prequel to the thrilling Predator franchise— with a cast and crew Q & A to follow.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
wrestlinginc.com

Updated Lineup Of Pro-Wrestling-Related Events Set For San Diego Comic-Con

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con will have an abundance of pro-wrestling-related events for any fans that are attending the convention. SD Comic-Con, first originating in 1970, is a comic book and multi-genre entertainment convention and nonprofit event. The 2019 convention had 130,000 people reportedly in attendance. When it returned...
SAN DIEGO, CA
EW.com

New Nope details revealed as Jordan Peele adds set to Universal Studios tour ride

The plot for Jordan Peele's Nope is still under wraps, but Universal Studios Hollywood will allow audiences to explore the world of the film for themselves later this summer. Universal will open a full Nope set as part of the California theme park's beloved Studio Tour ride, which visitors will be able to ride past as they get a behind-the-scenes look at props and buildings from the film's Jupiter's Claim location.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ComicBook

Godzilla Panel at San Diego Comic-Con Will Explore Kaiju's Future

Godzilla remains the king of the monsters, despite contenders such as King Ghidorah, Rodan, and King Kong coming for the crown, and the most popular kaiju of all time is set to make landfall at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. With the seventieth anniversary of Godzilla set to be celebrated, it seems that Toho has some plans which will be revealed at one of the biggest events in the world of pop culture.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Collider

'Legion of Super-Heroes' Series Gets Update from Writer Brian Bendis

Writer Brian Bendis gave an update on his Legion of Super-Heroes adult animated adaptation, teasing that he has been working with HBO Max to approve the script on the pilot of the series. On his personal Instagram account, Bendis shared a picture of the pilot script, revealing that he delivered the episode's third draft to HBO Max producers.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Con#Portland State University#Stanford University
Collider

Marvel Comics Announces SDCC 2022 Line-Up Featuring Spider-Man and the Women of Marvel

Suit up, Marvel fans! Marvel Entertainment has just revealed their 2022 San Diego Comic-Con panel line-up, and all the exclusive content from their booth, including special announcements, giveaways and signings. Fans will get the chance to snag some exclusive variant comics and hit up the Marvel merch booth for all-new merchandise only available at SDCC. From Spider-Man to the women of Marvel, fans can expect tons of new insight on what's to come for Marvel comics.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Moon Knight #13

The scars of Zodiac’s attack linger with the faithful of the Midnight Mission, but that doesn’t stop Moon Knight from picking an entirely new fight. A new arc begins as Moon Knight goes to war with the vampires of the Structure, but he finds it a battle on two fronts—one on the midnight streets, the other within his own mind!
COMICS
digitalspy.com

Shazam 2 reveals first-look teaser as Comic-Con panel is confirmed

Comic-Con International: San Diego attendees will have the pleasure of witnessing a Shazam! Fury of the Gods panel this month. This electrifying news was confirmed in a new teaser video for the Worlds of DC sequel, which rehashes some previous material with Zachary Levi's supe narrating: "Sup? Me again... Just being a tease!"
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Announces Surprise Animation Panel At Comic-Con

Marvel Studios is heading to San Diego Comic-Con, and they're bringing their newly formed animation division with them. As revealed on San Diego Comic-Con's official website, Marvel Studios has a 90 minute panel scheduled for Friday, July 22. That panel will bring Marvel's head of streaming, television and animation Brad Winderbaum and head of visual development Ryan Meinerding to the stage with exclusive looks at upcoming animated titles such as X-Men 97, Marvel Zombies, What If...? Season 2, and more. Multiple special guests, who have yet to be announced, are also being teased for this panel.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
Collider

SDCC 2022 Schedule: 'Bob's Burgers' and Genndy Tartakovsky's 'Primal' Headline Friday Panels

For the first time since 2019, San Diego Comic-Con is back as an in-person convention, which means all of your favorite series and movies will be there, revealing exclusive content and exciting new details. So far we've gotten a taste of what to expect from Thursday's schedule of panels including, William Shatner's panel about his upcoming documentary which is hosted by Kevin Smith, as well as a panel featuring the cast of the highly anticipated Teen Wolf movie. We also know that Apple TV+ will be making their convention debut with For All Mankind and Severance, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Black Adam will be turning up with exciting Hall H panels. But what can convention-goers and FOMO-feeling fans expect from Friday's line-up?
SAN DIEGO, CA
Collider

SDCC 2022 Schedule: 'Star Trek,' Marvel, and 'House of The Dragon' Headline Saturday Panels

After two long, careful years, San Diego Comic-Con returns at the end of July as an in-person event for the first time since 2019. Fandom's biggest party is back on and all of your favorite movie franchises and television series are flocking to sunny California to answer questions, share behind-the-scenes stories, and tease what's to come. Earlier this week we got a look at what to expect for Thursday's panels including the upcoming Disney+ series National Treasure: Edge of History, a special preview of Teen Wolf the Movie, and a panel from everyone's favorite teachers with Abbott Elementary Class in Session. Collider is also honored to present an exclusive world premiere of Dan Trachtenberg's upcoming Predator prequel, Prey. The premiere is set for Thursday evening at 8:30 PM with a cast and crew Q & A to follow.
SAN DIEGO, CA
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: New Mutants #27

FALLING INTO THE LOOKING GLASS! With her Soulsword shattered, Magik spirals into unfamiliar territory as she confronts her legacy in Limbo—dragging Mirage and Wolfsbane down with her! And while Magik faces the demons of her past, present, and future…Madelyne Pryor inches closer to the throne. Written by: Vita...
COMICS
ComicBook

Prey to Have World Premiere at Comic-Con

After two years, San Diego Comic-Con is finally returning this month, and there's a lot of excitement to look forward to. Creators are starting to reveal their plans and major franchises have teased some big announcements. Today, Collider shared that Prey, the latest installment in the Predator franchise, will be having its world premiere at the upcoming con. In addition to screening the prequel, the event will also feature a Q&A with director Dan Trachtenberg who is best known for helming 10 Cloverfield Lane.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Collider

‘Star Trek’ Warps to San Diego Comic-Con with Panels, Immersive Experiences, and More

Paramount+ released today the mountain of content they plan on bringing to this month's San Diego Comic-Con, set to take place July 21 - July 24. Coming fresh off the heels of an incredibly successful first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the excitement for the Star Trek Universe could not be higher. In addition to Season 2 of Strange New Worlds, fans also have the final season of Star Trek: Picard on their minds, with the news that the season will serve as a reunion for the main cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Immortal X-Men #4

A GALA PERFORMANCE! Emma Frost will do anything to protect the children, including the metaphorical child that is the Hellfire Gala. Last year’s was a fantastic success. She would not like it if someone ruined the second. She would not like it at all. But don’t worry, I’m sure it’ll go fine.
COMICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
22K+
Followers
72K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy